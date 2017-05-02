Chevrolet and NNPA offer Journalism Fellowship to HBCU Fellows

Fellows will receive a combined $80,000 in scholarships and summer internships

Chevrolet is putting more students in the driver’s seat with the expansion of its Discover the Unexpected (DTU) fellowship program. Now in its second year, DTU provides college students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) the opportunity to change the narrative of media reporting in the African American community with the help of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA).

The eight 2017 DTU Fellowship Program students are: Taylor Burris of Spelman College, Darrell Williams of Morehouse College, Jordan Fisher of Clark Atlanta University, Tiana Hunt of Clark Atlanta University, Kelsey Jones of Spelman College, Ayron Lewallen of Morehouse College, Noni Marshall of Howard University and Alexa Imani Spencer of Howard University.

Students will work in partnership with NNPA member papers in Washington D.C., Atlanta, New Orleans and Raleigh.

“Last year we were honored to launch the DTU fellowship program at Howard University and meet a group of very talented journalism students,” said U.S. Vice President of Chevrolet Marketing Paul Edwards. “Their enthusiasm, insight and determination made the selection process extremely difficult. We’re excited to send more trailblazers on the road to highlight the positive, inspire hope and document the legacy of African American voices for generations to come.”

This year, DTU fellows will work with editors and reporters from the Washington Informer, Atlanta Voice, Louisiana Weekly and The Carolinian.

“The NNPA is looking forward to welcoming the next group of fellows to the program,” said NNPA President and CEO Dr. Ben Chavis Jr. “Our 2016 fellows showed that despite the negative perceptions seen in the media, there are also beautiful and powerful stories in African American neighborhoods across the country. Our 2017 Fellows will continue sharing stories of community advocates, making impactful and lasting changes on a local and global level.”

The fellowship program is open to communications, mass media, and visual arts students. A panel of judges consisting of NNPA and AUCC staff will conduct on-site interviews during the program’s AUCC launch.

Chevrolet will award eight $10,000 scholarships to each fellow and provide a stipend to defray the costs of traveling to and from school as they report on their stories. In addition to the financial investment, Chevrolet will provide each fellowship team access to the Next Generation 2018 Chevrolet Equinox during their reporting assignments.

Legendary lyricist and hip hop pioneer MC Lyte will return as the program’s national spokesperson and will be on-hand to kick-off the launch in Atlanta.

Information about the Discover the Unexpected Fellowship Program can be found at http://www.nnpa.org/dtu.

About Chevrolet Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 115 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at http://www.chevrolet.com.

About NNPA NNPA is a trade association of the more than 200 African American-owned community newspapers from around the United States. Since its founding 75 years ago, NNPA has consistently been the voice of the black community and an incubator for news that makes history and impacts our country. As the largest and most influential Black-owned media resource in America, NNPA delivers news, information and commentary to over 20 million people each week. Americans from all backgrounds seek news from the Black perspective from the NNPA member newspapers around the country. In America, now among the most diverse countries in the world, the Black Press of America is more relevant than ever. To learn more visit nnpa.org/dtu.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: