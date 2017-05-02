Rhonda Walker to Host Humble Design’s “Beauty Within” Luncheon

Humble Design, a metro Detroit-based non-profit organization dedicated to helping families transition out of homeless and abuse shelters by providing furnishings and design services, is hosting an event with the goal of empowering women from all backgrounds. Humble Design turns an empty house into a clean, dignified and welcoming home. It’s a simple idea that can change a family’s future.

The event, “The Beauty Within” Women’s Luncheon, will be held on May 20th, 2017, from 11:00-2:30pm, at the DTE Energy headquarters in Detroit. This elegant and entertaining afternoon will be filled with food, drinks, a silent auction, music and women’s health tips, all of which will be benefiting future deserving families.

As guests arrive to the event they will enjoy experience booths which will include a live cooking theatre, Humble Design designer booth, along with up and coming non-profit “Mend on the Move,” all while sipping on a mimosa.

Humble Design has secured an esteemed panel of powerful women including Rhonda Walker, morning news anchor with WDIV-TV 4 as the moderator. Power Speakers include Dr. Rita Fields, a formally homeless and now a professor and TED talk speaker from Detroit; Florine Mark, the President and CEO of WW Group, Inc; along with Kacee Must, owner of Citizens Yoga; and Cary Tilds, Chief Innovative Officer of GroupM will round it out. During the luncheon our guests will enjoy the music of singer/songwriter Olivia Millerschin who is a Rochester native and NBC’s America’s Got Talent finalist.

Individual tickets are $125 or $1000 for a table of 10 and are available for purchase via the Humble Design website www.humbledesign.org under the events tab.

