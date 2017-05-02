Teen Hype Commemorates 67 Riots with New Stage Play

Now in its 13th year, Teen HYPE Youth Development program is proud to present its annual stageplay, 12th Street, written and produced by youth, for youth. This year’s play remembers the events leading up to the 1967 Rebellion (also known as the ’67 Riots) that forever shaped Detroit. The evening show will take place Thursday, May 11th at 7 PM at the Millennium Center, 15400 JL Hudson Drive, Southfield, MI 48075.

12th Street follows the story of a Detroit teen who is taken back in time to the days right before the riveting events of 1967. This play is a unique opportunity for youth and adults alike to reflect on the circumstances that caused the riots and how they impacted our city. Some of those issues include access to quality education, racial tensions, police brutality, and a changing Detroit.

Watch as Teen HYPE Peer Educators put on a powerful show exploring these issues and what they mean as we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ’67 rebellion this year.

For ticket information for this show, please email or call Terryn Hall at terryn.hall@teenhype.org, or 313.831.8336. You can also purchase tickets via Eventbrite here: http://bit.ly/2oIfNWo. If you are with a school or youth organization please reach out for group pricing.

