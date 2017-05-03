Detroit at Work Partners with Grand Circus to launch ‘TechHire Bootcamp’

• Ten-week program aims to fill available tech jobs by training Detroit residents as entry-level back-end developers

Mayor Mike Duggan’s Detroit at Work initiative today announced the opening of applications for the inaugural ‘TechHire Bootcamp’ in partnership with Grand Circus, a downtown Detroit technology training institute.

The 10-week program provides training and mentorship for Detroit residents interested in becoming entry-level developers. Through hands-on and experiential learning, students will be exposed to a variety of essential programming tools, including HTML, CSS, Git/GitHub and SQL/MySQL.

“It’s important that we create opportunities for all Detroiters to have access to training connected to jobs, particularly within high-growth industries like IT” said Mayor’s Office of Workforce Development Executive Director, Jeff Donofrio. “The TechHire program does exactly that, and helps Detroiters take that next step toward a good paying job and stable career.”

Students accepted to the program will receive full scholarships to the coding bootcamp. Upon graduation, students are provided with job assistance training, guaranteed interviews and the skillset required for entry-level Business Analyst, Web Developer, Quality Assurance Tester or Program Manager positions.

“I can honestly say that going through the Grand Circus program was one of the most satisfying accomplishments I have had in my life,” said Jason Scott, Detroit Grand Circus Graduate who now works for North American Bancard. “I was looking for a career change and found the apprenticeship program. I learned a new skillset that will serve me indefinitely and with it, started a new career at a great company.”

Applicants must be over 18 years of age, Detroit residents, and available Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. for the duration of the course – which runs from July 10 to September 1.

“At Grand Circus, we believe anyone can be a software developer, and we’re excited to work with the city to make a tech career possible for its residents,” said Damien Rocchi, Grand Circus CEO. “The tech sector is rapidly changing, and we need creative solutions for sourcing talent to fill these jobs. This program will not only train Detroiters in some of the latest technologies, but also introduce them to the city’s top employers.”

Applications open on May 3 and close on May 25, with in-person interviews by invitation at Grand Circus on May 30, 31 and June 1. An acceptance email will be sent by June 7, and acceptances are due June 9.

For more information, and to apply, visit: https://detroitatwork.com/techhire-bootcamp/

Grand Circus believes everyone should have access to a tech career. With campuses in Detroit and Grand Rapids, Grand Circus has trained more than 650 software developers. Graduates of the company’s coding bootcamps work at more than 100 companies throughout the state. Its innovative 10-week coding bootcamps provide students with the technical and soft skills employers need to effectively grow their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.grandcircus.co.

The City of Detroit launched Detroit at Work to build Detroit’s talent pool, create opportunity for Detroiters, and give employers access to a demand-driven talent pipeline. Through trainings, job search assistance and career services, Detroiters at all levels of education, experience and skillsets can access opportunity through Detroit at Work.

The Detroit at Work website is a centralized online portal that will share information with Detroiters to help them find employment or advance their career path through training. Employers can use the website to find qualified residents for open positions.

Features of the website include:

* Mobile friendly registration form

* Employer interest form

* One-Stop Job Readiness workshop calendar

* Information on high-growth careers

Detroit at Work is powered by Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation, a Michigan Works! Agency

