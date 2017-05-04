Detroit ’67 Project partners with Public Relations Society for PR Summit, presented by UAW-Ford

The National Black Public Relations Society – Detroit Chapter announces their 2017 PR Summit entitled Motown 2.0: Writing Our Own Narrative. The event is in partnership with The Detroit Historical Society and The Detroit ’67 Project for their events highlighting the 50th anniversary of the Detroit ’67 riot. The event is supported by presenting sponsor UAW-FORD, gold sponsor AAA Michigan and bronze sponsor Detroit Recovery Project. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at The Detroit Historical Society from 9am – 3 pm. For more information visit nbprsdet.com/prsummit and our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Georgella Muirhead, founding partner Van Dyke Horn, formerly Berg Muirhead and Associates, will serve as the keynote speaker. The National Black Public Relations Society – Detroit chapter will also award Howard University graduate Ciearra Jefferson with the Oustanding Student Achievement in Public Relations Award. Jefferson was awarded the Gates Millennium Scholarship and was acknowledged by President Obama at her commencement in 2016.

The conference/summit will host distinguished panelists including business leaders, communications and media professionals, and historians from The Detroit Historical Society and The Detroit '67 Project. The event will focus on the role of communications professionals in documenting the history of Detroit and nurturing its future and fit with the Detroit '67 theme: Looking Back, To Move Forward

“We are proud to partner with the National Black Public Relations Society-Detroit, our Detroit storytellers are vital to our mission at Detroit ’67,” said Marlowe Stoudamire.

The National Black PR Society – Detroit is proud to host this conversation about how the voice of local communications and public relations professionals plays an integral role in crafting public perception about the Detroit brand.

“We are proud to have great partners like the Detroit Historical Society and Detroit ’67 Project,” said chapter president, LaToya Cunningham. “Public relations practitioners have historically been the drivers of telling Detroit’s story to the world.”

Panel topics include:

Advancing in the Communications Industry

Beyond the 7.2: Building Community Relations

Using PR to Get Out the Message for Social Change

Old v. New – Bridging The Gap

Conference panelists include recent mayoral hire and Detroit’s Chief Storyteller Aaron Foley, Councilwoman Mary Sheffield, 910 AM Superstation radio host Karen Dumas and a host of other communications and media professionals.

For more information and to register visit, www.nbprsdet.com/prsummit.

About National Black Public Relations Society-Detroit (NBPRS-Detroit) The National Black Public Relations Society – Detroit Chapter

(NBPRS-DET) was founded by a group of communications professionals in 1999. NBPRS serves as an advocate for black professionals in the public relations, media relations, corporate communications, government affairs, community relations and related fields. Run by professionals for professionals, the organization addresses the diverse needs of its members through programming and partnerships that provide cultural and competitive advantages throughout metro Detroit.

