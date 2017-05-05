Luna Fest Film Festival raises money for Detroit Tiny Homes

On Wednesday, May 17, 2017, the Junior League of Detroit (JLD) invites the public to join them for the 16th annual LUNAFEST film festival from 5:30pm – 9:00pm at Windmill Pointe Park (14920 Windmill Pointe Drive, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230). This is the first year JLD will host the event. The evening will feature a program of short films by, for, and about women and 100% of net proceeds will benefit Cass Community Social Services’ (CCSS) Tiny Homes Detroit and the Breast Cancer Fund.

Established in 2000 by LUNA, the makers of the Whole Nutrition Bar for Women, LUNAFEST connects women, their stories and their causes through film. This traveling film festival spotlights the work of a diverse array of talented women filmmakers with intelligent, funny and thought-provoking themes. In addition to nine unique films, guests will also enjoy wine and “small bites.”

Rev. Faith Fowler, Executive Director of CCSS will address the crowd and discuss the nonprofits Tiny Homes Detroit project. To date, JLD has raised over $22,000 to benefit CCSS’ Tiny Homes community.

“The Junior League of Detroit has made a substantial contribution to the Tiny Homes development,” said Fowler. “In addition to raising dollars, they have come with volunteer teams and supplies including ‘Starter Kits’ with towels and kitchen gadgets. The Junior League’s bright yellow home can be seen from the Lodge freeway. We’re convinced that it has and will inspire others to get involved.”

LUNAFEST tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.lunafest.org/grossepointepark or

by contacting recruitment@jldetroit.org.

(LUNAFEST is recommend for viewers over 16.)

About Junior League of Detroit

Established in 1914, the Junior League of Detroit (JLD) has a long history of community impact in Detroit. Past projects include establishing the Adult Well-Being Services, formerly known as the Detroit League for the Handicapped; opening the Training Cottage for Blind Children with Helen Keller; building the play-scape and sensory trail on Belle Isle and awarding over 100 college scholarships. For more information, please visit www.jldetroit.org.

About Cass Community Social Services

Cass Community Social Services is dedicated to making a profound difference in the lives of the diverse populations it serves by providing for basic needs, including affordable housing, promoting self-reliance and encouraging community involvement. The agency works with men, women and children with HIV/AIDS, medical/mental illness and/or substance abuse and developmental disabilities. Cass utilizes 7,000 volunteers annually. Every night, more than 300 homeless men, women and children stay in a Cass facility. To learn more about Cass Community Social Services, please visit www.casscommunity.org .

