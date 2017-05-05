More than 600 community leaders join City Year Detroit at Red Jacket Gala

Lear Corporation President and CEO Matthew Simoncini to receive 2017 Idealist in Action Award at annual event dedicated to improving opportunities for Detroit students

City Year Detroit will host its annual Red Jacket Gala on Thursday, May 11, at Cobo Center. A cocktail reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner and formal program kicking off at 7 p.m. Attendees will include more than 600 civic and community leaders, the support of whom will go toward funding future City Year endeavors to improve the educational outcomes of Detroit’s students. Individual tickets and sponsorship packages are currently available for purchase by visiting this link.

“This annual tradition is one we look forward to year after year,” said Andrew Stein, executive director, City Year Detroit. “Not only is it an opportunity to recognize the hard-working corps members that serve this organization in Detroit schools every day, but it is a chance for us to acknowledge the commitment of community leaders whose support is critical to our work.”

The program will include the presentation of the 2017 Idealist in Action Award to Detroit native Matthew Simoncini, president and CEO of Lear Corporation. This award annually recognizes an extraordinary individual who exemplifies transformative commitment and service to the city of Detroit and its residents.

Sponsorship opportunities for the gala range from $5,000 to $50,000. Funds raised work to directly enhance the academic services City Year Detroit provides to students in Detroit, including tutoring, mentorship, classroom support and after-school programming—all crucial elements in City Year’s pursuit to resolve the high school dropout crisis and get students on track to graduation.

Leading sponsors of the 2017 Red Jacket Gala include the Detroit Medical Center, Lear Corporation, DTE Energy Foundation, Kroger, MadDog Technology, Resolute Building Intelligence, Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers and Trinity Transportation, among others.

For more information about Red Jacket Gala sponsorship opportunities and tickets, visit www.cityyear.org/detroit/events/red-jacket-gala.

