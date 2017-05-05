U.S. Small Business Association honors local women-owned and black-owned business

(L to R) C. Denise Griffith, Constance Logan, Monica Starks

Last week, the United States Small Business Administration honored Monica Starks, president and C. Denise Griffith, CEO, of Detroit-based GS Group, LLC with the SBA Michigan Women Owned Small Business of the Year award as part of the SBA’s National Small Business Week.

“When small business owners follow their dreams, everyone benefits. They create jobs and drive our economy, and as the world transforms, small business owners are our problem solvers. Faced with social, technological and economic changes, they see opportunities to build,” said the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Since 1963, the SBA has recognized the importance of small businesses and entrepreneurship and the impact they have on the U.S. economy through the organizations’ National Small Business Week. Events were held throughout the state of Michigan to officially award local small businesses who have proven to contribute to the local economy.

“This award lends credibility to GS Group. For us to be able to put in our marketing materials that we’ve been awarded the U.S. Small Business Administration Women Owned Business of the Year, that speaks volumes. So, we know that it’s going to parlay our business into significant growth,” Griffith said about being honored with SBA’s Women Owned Business of the Year award.

“It’s just phenomenal! We’re a business to government business and the fact that we have received this award, our goal is to parlay it into as many new contracts as we can possibly handle, said Starks about the honor.

During the presentation of the award at GS Group, LLC headquarters in Detroit, Constance Logan, SBA Michigan District Director said she was proud to be able to present the award to a Detroit-based business.

“During this week, we honor and celebrate the small business owners and our resource partners who are driving our economy forward,” said Logan.

“I am pleased to present the SBA Michigan Women Owned Small Business Award to the GS Group, LLC. You are both truly deserving of this award. You have taken advantage of nearly every program that we offer and I am thrilled to see your business thriving here in the heart of Detroit. Congratulations and I wish you continued success.”

Much of GS Group, LLC’s success, Griffith said can be attributed to not only their hard work, but also as a result of seeking out resources and programs. Griffith and Starks have participated in numerous SBA programs that include the Emerging Leaders Initiative, Getting to Yes!, Women’s Leadership Institute, SBA 8(a) Business Development Program and the SBA microloan from CEED Lending.

“Being in business in general, you have to work and go out there and get it. For example, the SBA and all these various organizations that provide outreach to small businesses… Take advantage of these resources out there that are being offered,” the GS Group, LLC CEO said.

GS Group, LLC, a parent company of Green Solutions Environmental Services, Myleadtraining.com and Star Construction & Development is a commercial construction and environmental consulting firm. The LLC offers services that include Phase I and Phase II environmental site assessments; including air and monitoring services, clearance testing, remediation and environmental training and asbestos and lead-based paint in both residential, commercial and industrial developments.

GS Group, LLC is 8(a), HUBZone, DBE (Michigan and Florida), WBE and MBE certified.

