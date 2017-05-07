Annual African Liberation Day in DEtroit

The 44th Annual African Liberation Day will be held Friday, May 26, 2017 and Saturday, May 27, 2017. We are inviting the community and all reparation groups to attend these two-day free events. On Friday, May 26, 2017 program starting at 6:00 p.m. in GM auditorium. On Sat May 27, 2017, the annual symbolic march at 10:00 a.m. program begins 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. with the program in the GM auditorium at the Charles Wright Museum of African History Museum.

This year’s theme “Reparations Resistance and Rebellion” Our special guest speakers will be Dr. Ron Daniels, Dr. Julianne Malveaux, Attorney Nkechi Tafa, Kamm Howard and special honor to Honorable Representative John Conyers.

This historical 2-day event will be held at the Charles Wright Museum of African American History located 315 E. Warren Detroit, Michigan 48201, between Brush Street parking meters or the lot on Farnsworth. Friday and Saturday everyone can practice Ujamaa in the African marketplace and attend Saturday a special tribute to our ancestors

