‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home At ABC

It’s only been a little over a year since the show ended, but apparently the TV higher-ups think that what the country wants to see right now more than ever is the return of American Idol. Yes, the hit reality singing competition show that ran for a whopping 15 seasons on FOX is returning…and on a new network to boot.

The deal has been finalized to bring American Idol back to TV, but this time it will have a home on ABC instead of where it lived on FOX from 2002-2016. Things are moving very quickly with this new development regarding Idol, as the plan is to get the revamped show on the air for the upcoming 2017-2018 TV season, according to industry insider Deadline

The full details of the American Idol return are below:

The saga of getting ‘American Ido’l back on TV is over, with ABC officially closing a deal with FremantleMedia North America and CORE Media Group’s 19 Entertainment for a revival of the singing competition series. The network just announced that ‘American Idol’ will return for the 2017-2018 season, two seasons after the series ended its 15-season run on Fox in April 2016. A host and judges will be announced at a later time.

Promising a “bigger, bolder and better-than-ever ‘Idol’,” Ben Sherwood, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks and President, Disney|ABC, mused, “ ‘American Idol’ on ABC… that has a nice ring to it. ‘Idol’ is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC’s lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and ‘The Bachelor’.”

The big question is who is going to host American Idol now that it is returning, as former host Ryan Seacrest just added to his already crowded resume by recently being named as the permanent co-host for LIVE! With Kelly (and now Ryan.) It would make sense for him to return to the show given his relationship with ABC, including his NYE specials on the network, however he recently stated that he’s not sure if he can do it because of his schedule. ABC is reportedly not giving up on Seacrest and are trying work things out with the in-demand host.

