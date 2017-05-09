Michigan Chronicle to Launch City.Life.Style.

Detroit is a hub of style, music, and culture. It is a brand from Motown and Hitsville to being the Motor City. We have a swag and stance that is known around the world and somehow seems embedded in us from birth. Defined by our resilience, we are originals. We define and create trends and lifestyle.

It is in that spirit that we will launch a new addition to the Michigan Chronicle’s expanding content, City.Life.Style, where city meets life and life meets style.

This new section will be your go-to for all things city pop-culture, life and love to the hottest events, movies, restaurants and music reviews, along with relationship, love and life shared content from Single Black Chick.

City.Life.Style. will launch in next week’s print edition of the Michigan Chronicle. In addition, there will be a Facebook online viewing event on Wednesday, May 17. There will also be an exclusive preview party for invited guests hosted by City.Life.Style editor AJ Williams on May 19.

