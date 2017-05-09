Watch: Angry Spirit Airlines Customers Caught In A Brawl

The air travel business is getting nothing but bad press. From over-bookings that lead to disaster to passenger fights , various mishaps are causing folks to lash out.

The most recent incident came when Spirit Airlines canceled eleven flights because the airline is in the middle of a union fiasco with the Airline Pilots Association. Pilots are refusing to fly out of protest.

At the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday the cancellation of flights caused a mini-riot. Customers started yelling, pounding on the counters and eventually an all-out brawl popped off. Security tried to calm down the customers before cops had to intervene. Thankfully, nothing fatal or tragic occurred. However, there’s no word yet if folks suffered injuries. At least three people were reported to be arrested.

A spokesman for Spirit told TMZ, “We are shocked and saddened to see the videos of what took place at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. This is a result of unlawful labor activity by some Spirit pilots designed to disrupt Spirit operations for our customers, by canceling multiple flights across our network.”

You can see video of the brawl below.

