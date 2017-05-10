Home

Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Breaks Her Silence In New Interview

Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
The fiancée of Aaron Hernandez is ready to speak up after his reported suicide this past April. Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez will appear on Dr. Phil for a two-part interview airing next week. She’ll discuss Aaron’s death and rumors that he had a prison lover.

 Shayanna also talks about when she first heard about the suicide. “I thought it was a hoax,” she said, “that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me.”

Aaron was in prison for the 2013 murder of of Odin Lloyd. He was acquitted days before his April 19 death for two other murders outside a Boston nightclub in 2012.

“I felt like we were looking so bright,”  Shayanna said in her Dr. Phil interview. “We were going up a ladder to a positive direction.”

Shayanna will also discuss how Aaron’s 2013 conviction is officially voided because of a little-known Massachusetts legal doctrine that abates a conviction if a defendant dies before all their appeals have been resolved. This could cause Aaron’s estate to go after $6.5 million in unpaid salary from the New England Patriots.

You can watch the full interview on Dr. Phil when it airs on May 15 and 16.

