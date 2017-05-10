D.L. Hughley To Take The Stage For “The Comedy Get Down”

D.L. Hughley is a veteran when it comes to comedy and entertaining, and through the years Detroit has been one of his favorite cities to perform. Some entertainers would feel the need to shout out a city they are performing in as media protocol. However, the comments that D.L. Hughley made about his upcoming show The Comedy Get Down being in Detroit rang with soul and appreciation for the D.

“I love giggin’ in Detroit,” said Hughley. “I think it’s one of those cities that suits me. It’s urban enough, where you can do anything you want when you want to, yet, the people are southern enough that they are hospitable. It’s just an enough. Enough clean to be good and enough dirty to be bad. So I dig it.”

Hughley has proven that when he comes; he comes with a powerhouse crew. The Comedy Get Down lineup includes, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and Cedric The Entertainer. In regards to the lineup, Hughley says he’s excited. “I’m excited about the lineup; we are just four cats that dig each other and wanted to go on tour.”

Some may think that Hughley’s political satire and commentary is something that has developed as a new direction due to his nationally syndicated radio show. However, Hughley says not true; people are just more aware of it now. “It’s always been my direction. I just think now the country is paying attention more due to the stakes being higher. It seems that I’ve change direction, but this is what I have always done.”

The already busy comedian is keeping the momentum going with some exciting upcoming new endeavors. Hughley recently shot a pilot for CBS where he would play opposite a Pakistani cop.

“The pilot is set in Dearborn, MI based on a Black cop and a Pakistani cop that have never dealt with each other or their culture, so it’s like a Black-Pakistani odd couple,” Hughley said.

In addition to the pilot, Hughley is working his third book, titled: How to Avoid Getting Shot By The Police and other Helpful Tidbits White People Give Black People. The book is set to release next year.

Catch D.L. Hughley this Saturday, May 13th at Joe Louis Arena for The Comedy Get Down. For more information click here.

