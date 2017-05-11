Highland Park City Councilman Titus W. McClary has died

The City of Highland Park Mayor Hubert Yopp and the Highland Park City Council are sending condolences on behalf of the citizens of Highland Park to the family of City Council Member Titus W. McClary who has passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Titus W. McClary was a true Highland Parker; he served as a Highland Park Police Lieutenant, President of City Council, Former Mayor and Present City Council Member.

Titus McClary will be donating his body to science at Wayne State University. Services will be Held on Friday, May 12, 2017, at Ebenezer A.M.E Church located at 5151 W. Chicago, Detroit, MI. Family Hour will be at 10:30 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. service.

Mr. McClary’s family would like to extend a warm thank you for the outpour of love and support.

