The District Detroit to celebrate QLine Grand Opening May 12-13

The District Detroit will celebrate the launch of the QLINE, Detroit’s new streetcar system, on May 12 and 13. Representatives from Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons, Motor City Casino Hotel, Little Caesars, Ilitch Charities and Cass Tech High School will be at stations and at Hockeytown Café on the northwest corner of Woodward Avenue and Montcalm. 98.7 AMP Radio will report live.

Of the QLINE’s 20 streetcar stations, four are in The District Detroit, the $1.2 billion development transforming more than 50 blocks between downtown and Midtown into restaurants, shops, bars, parks, offices and places to live. The District Detroit boasts all four major sports teams within four blocks in the urban core, a claim no other city in the country can make.

The two-day event will be held at The Hockeytown Café patio and feature appearances from former Detroit Tigers players; the Detroit Tigers Energy Squad and Paws; the Detroit Pistons Activation Team and Hooper; and the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and Roary. The event will kick off with a special performance from the Cass Tech Marching Band and offer autographed memorabilia, giveaways and discounted meals throughout the weekend.

The District Detroit QLINE grand opening schedule is:

Friday, May 12

12 – 8 p.m. – District Detroit Swag Bag Giveaway

12 – 3 p.m. – 98.7 Amp Radio Swag and Live Reports

6 – 7:30 p.m. – Cass Tech High School Marching Band

Saturday, May 13

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – District Detroit Swag Bag Giveaway

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Little Caesars Swag Giveaway and Photos with Little Caesar Man

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Detroit Tigers Alumni, Energy Squad and Appearance by PAWS

2 – 3 p.m. – Detroit Pistons Guest DJ, Swag Bag Giveaway and Appearance by Hooper

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – Detroit Red Wings Inflatable Hockey Game, and Chance to Win Autographed Merchandise

5 – 6 p.m. – Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and Roary

About The District Detroit

The District Detroit is one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. Located in the heart of Detroit, this 50-block, mixed-use development led by the Ilitch organization unites six world-class theaters, five neighborhoods and three professional sports venues in one vibrant, walkable destination for people who want to live, work and play in an exciting urban environment. Home to the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions – The District Detroit represents the greatest density of professional sports teams in one downtown core in the country.

