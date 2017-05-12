Explosive Full Trailer For ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived

With the fall 2016-2017 TV season coming to a close, that means it’s time to indulge in some of your favorite summer TV viewing and few shows dominate the summer landscape more than the Starz hit Power. Season four is just around the corner and now the full trailer is here to keep you anticipating until the season premiere.

Following the short clip that was released a few weeks ago, the fourth season of Power is giving fans an even deeper look at what’s to come, as the full, drama-filled trailer has dropped. Entertainment Weekly has the full synopsis of what’s to come for Ghost as he transitions from drug-dealing businessman to prison inmate.

The season synopsis reads:

“That first night in jail, no idea what’s going to happen to you,” narrates Kanaan, as his friend-turned-enemy Ghost is locked up. “You’re away from everything that comforts you, everything that makes you feel at home. That’s real fear.”

Ghost’s imprisonment for the murder of Greg Knox, a crime he didn’t commit, has ripple effects for everyone. Tommy must decide whether to move on for good from his friend and business partner, while Tasha tries to keep the family strong, and Angela attempts to distance herself from the “biggest mistake of her life.”

Joining the prosecution and the cast for the upcoming season is Fast & Furious favorite Sung Kang as Ghost’s newest adversary, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Mak. The unflappable lawyer’s determination to win at all costs could be both an asset and problem for his team, which includes Angela and Knox’s true killer, Mike Sandoval.

Power makes its highly-anticipated return on Saturday, June 25 at 9PM on Starz.





