Steve Harvey Unapologetic About Harsh Memo Warning Staff To Stop ‘Ambushing’ Him

The talk show host doesn’t want to feel imprisoned in his dressing room.

By Nigel Roberts

Comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey is defending a leaked memo he wrote and distributed to his staff that warns them to quit “ambushing” him, People magazine reports.

Harvey, 60, complained that some members of his staff would walk into his dressing room or corner him in the hallways to introduce friends. The entertainer said he always had an open-door policy, but his staff was abusing it.

Harvey unapologetically admitted to writing a harshly worded staff memo at the beginning of the current TV season to notify staff about his new rule.

According to People, the memo stated: “There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.”

In hindsight, Harvey said he should have dealt with the situation differently. All he wants is some privacy and not to be imprisoned in his dressing room, “scared to go out and take a breath of fresh air without somebody approaching me.”

