Xposure 101 hosts free photography conference in Detroit

Shawn is an accomplished professional photographer who absolutely loves people and the city of Detroit. Along with being an artist, photography instructor and entrepreneur, Shawn has been passionate in the service of community for over 20 years. Shawn serves as a board member and Director of Photography for TEDxDetroit and is the head mentor for the Crescent Academy School District in Southfield, MI. Shawn is also the founder and director of “I SEE DETROIT”, his Fine Art Photography turned community initiative which features an annual photographic tour that brings photographers from across the nation to photograph the jewels of the city of Detroit.

This conference has a focus on five core values, education, business, diversity, motivation and community while bringing some of the best diverse photographic talent on the globe to instruct for free. It annually takes place in Detroit and Metro Detroit and is led by its founders Detroit native Shawn Lee and Keith B Dixon from San Francisco, California.

Why Is This Event Free?





Sean Lee:

It is literally our investment in community. Since we are professional photographers and have established our careers and have learned some great lessons along the way, we figured the best way to help a Detroit Comeback and a comeback of its people is to invest in it and its people. It really is that simple. It doesn’t take much to help people, just make a decision to do it…then actually do it.

How Important is It For A Photographer to Attend This Event?





SL:

If you are serious about photography there is no reason you should not be at this event. Some of the best of the best photographers in the world are teaching at this event for free. This has never been done before. When people of this caliber offer their skill sets for free, you take advantage of every opportunity.

Who Are Some of The Speakers?