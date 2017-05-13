Local Kroger pharmacies to provide free blood pressure screenings starting American Stroke Month

Kroger locations in the Metro Detroit area are providing free blood pressure screenings to promote cardiac health and awareness beginning this month, American Stroke Month. Customers can take advantage of pharmacist conducted screenings during regular pharmacy hours, no appointments required.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 800,000 people in the U.S. die from stroke and other cardiovascular diseases each year, and 80 percent of cardiovascular disease may be prevented through healthy habits such as eating right and knowing your blood pressure and cholesterol numbers.

“Nearly all families have been touched in some way by heart disease,” said Beth Collins, Vice President of the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk . “Kroger offering this free resource is a big step in helping our community to really take charge of their heart health.”

Kroger is a four-time winner of the American Heart Association’s “Fit-Friendly Company Platinum Achievement Award”, providing heart healthy products and personalized screening services to empower their customers and community.



“Kroger is invested in the communities we serve,” said Rachel Hurst, Consumer Affairs Manager for Kroger. “Selecting fresh produce, visiting with a pharmacist and getting a blood pressure screening can all be done easily inside our stores.”

