Motor City Makeover Cleanup for May 13

It’s not too late to join thousands of volunteers cleaning and beautifying neighborhoods for Motor City Makeover. The second of three Saturday clean-ups for Motor City Makeover is this Saturday, May 13 in Districts 3, 4 & 5.

This year, cleanup dates will be organized by City Council district. The last of the Saturday clean-ups is May 20 in Districts 6 & 7.

Below are cleanup locations for May 13:

District 3

Regent Park Community Association

Project: Boarding up windows and cleaning property at 14955 Collingham

8 a.m.- noon

Contact: Tonya Wall – (313) 408-6750

Krainz Woods Neighborhood Organization

Project: Cleaning lots on 1) Corner of Stockton at Moenart 2) Corner of Eureka at E. Seven Mile

10 a.m. – noon

Contact: Clara Causey (313) 720-9174

District 4

Yorkshire Woods Community Organization

Project: Cleaning I-94 Service Drive near Morang

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Contact: Mose Primus (313)909-4564

Wayburn Annex Association

Project: Boarding up homes and clearing debris in 15000 block of Evanston at Wayburn

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Contact: Ed Malik (313) 303-0750

District 5

Herman Kiefer Site

Project: Cleaning alleys and boarding up homes in the area surrounding Herman Kiefer

Boundary Area: Lodge Freeway, Clairmount, Rosa Parks Blvd. and Euclid

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Contact: Kya Robertson (313) 236-35

Individuals, community groups, block clubs, business owners, churches and schools must register with the City of Detroit Department of Neighborhoods in order to receive a limited supply of bags, gloves and bottled water, as well as information regarding special pickups of bagged litter and roll-off containers. Register online at http://www.motorcitymakeover.org or call (313) 224-4415.

