‘The Motivated Mom’ tour kicks off in Detroit

Prudential Financial, Hilton, Coca-Cola and Centric Partner On Initiative to Empower Mothers

On Saturday, May 20th, the 2017 Motivated Mom Tour will kick off its national tour with the “Motor City” edition at the Doubletree Suites-Fort Shelby. Powered by Prudential Financial, Hilton, Coca-Cola and Centric, The Motivated Moms Tour is the premier destination for entrepreneurial moms, working moms, and stay-at-home moms to network and engage with life-changing content to access their dreams.

“As a mom, wife, and entrepreneur, I help moms create strategies for success to live a healthy life of purpose, in abundance, and financially free,” said LaToyia Dennis, founder of The Motivated Mom. “This tour serves a vehicle to offer motivational, inspirational, and educational content that provides participants with the tools to be great women and extraordinary moms without compromising their family life.”

The luncheon will feature an empowering keynote session, networking opportunities, and an inspirational panel discussion featuring local influential women.

For additional information on the tour, please visit

WHO:

LaToyia Dennis, CEO and Founder of A Chance To Learn and Founder of The Motivated Mom

Michele Thorton, SVP, BET Centric and Author of Stratechic: Life & Career Winning Strategies for Women

Gladys Bettis – Mom of former NFL Player Jerome Bettis

Amber Cross, Health Advocate

Robin Kinnie, Founder of Motor City Woman

Michelle Matthews-Alexander, Diversity Brand Strategist and Founder of Black Glamour Mom

WHAT:

Motivated Moms Tour: “Motor City Mom” Edition

WHEN:

Saturday, May 20th, 2017

9:30 A.M.- 1:30 P.M.

WHERE:

Doubletree Suites-Fort Shelby

525 Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48226

The Motivated Moms Tour is a national conference held annually designed to equip mothers to be “Great Women and Extraordinary Moms” by offering life-changing content to help activate

their dreams.

