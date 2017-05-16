This ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Got Arrested For Allegedly Beating Up A Security Guard

Singin #Relax A post shared by R. Marcos Taylor (@r.marcostaylor) on May 13, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

One Straight Outta Compton actor had a run in with a security guard and is now facing charges. The person in question is, who played controversial business headin the movie Straight Outta Compton. Police say Taylor beat up the guard after not complying with his demands.

It all took place at the Marenas Beach Resort in Miami. Taylor was posting pics of his vacation on Instagram when the security guard told him to take his foot off a table in the lobby, according to police. Reportedly, Taylor told the security guard to “leave him alone.” The guard then instructed the front desk to call the police.

According to surveillance video, Taylor remained in his chair around five minutes before he got up, approached the guard and pushed him in the chest. By the time law enforcement arrived, the two were in a scuffle and had to be physically separated. One officer said they saw Taylor “pick the victim up and slam him to the ground.” An employee who answered the phone at the hotel said the guard was roughed up but “will live.” Taylor was charged with misdemeanor battery. He is being held at Miami-Dade jail.

Taylor is listed on IMDB as an actor, stuntman, fitness trainer and martial-arts instructor. Taylor has appeared in Netflix’s Luke Cage and he’ll show up in the upcoming movie Baby Driver with Jamie Foxx and Kevin Spacey.

