Welcome to City.Life.Style.

Whatupdoe!

I am beyond excited to introduce you to the newest addition to the Michigan Chronicle’s expanding content platform, City.Life.Style,: Where city meets life and life meets style.

What’s that, you ask?

City.Life.Style. will be your go-to for all things hot in the city. From pop culture and style to life and love, City.Life.Style. will cover the hottest events, the latest movies, restaurants, and music, and bring you an unapologetic perspective on relationships, love and life shared from SingleBlackChick.com.

Those who know me already know, and soon you will to, that I am a diehard “D-girl.” My love for this city, my city, our city is ingrained deeply in my heart. Detroit has, in part, made me the woman I am, dedicated and creative, with a swag of assurance that no matter what life throws at me, my black girl magic will turn it into lemonade.

I’ve held various positions with the Michigan Chronicle throughout the years. However, serving as editor of City.Life.Style. is by far the most exciting to date.

The Michigan Chronicle always has and will always remain the voice of the community. To continue this partnership, we welcome you to share your voice through “See Something….Snap Something.” From Belle Isle to Seven Mile we want to hear from you on what’s DOPE. HOT HAPPENING. Each week we will randomly select a few of the pics you send our way via #CityLifeStyle to share in our photo gallery.

See you in these streets!

AJ Williams

Michigan Chronicle

City.Life.Style. Editor

