City of Detroit to spend $63 million for street repairs

· Miles of roads to be improved this year a 35 percent increase over last three-year average
· Passage of state road funding legislation in 2015 provides for more improvements in more neighborhoods
The City of Detroit will spend $63 million this year to resurface 100 miles of rough streets, according to the city’s Director of Public Works, Ron Brundidge. The plan calls for resurfacing 57 miles of residential neighborhood streets and paving 43 miles of major roads this construction season. In addition, bridge improvement and projects designed to enhance existing roadways will also be implemented in 2017.
Major streets being paved this year include sections of Evergreen, Cass, Hubbell, Mack, E. 7 Mile, Whittier, and Joy Road. Approximately $4 million of the program will be spent on road enhancements, such as installing new bike paths, and rehabilitating the Bagley Street Bridge, east of 16th street, in southwest Detroit.
The resurfacing of 100 miles of streets in 2017 reflects a continuous upward trend of road improvement projects since 2014, and it illustrates the City’s commitment to quality infrastructure in all city neighborhoods. Here is a breakdown of City of Detroit road improvements over the past several years:
· 2017: $63M to pave 43 miles of major roads and 57 miles of residential streets
· 2016: $53.5M to pave 19 miles of major roads and 53 miles of residential streets
· 2015: $36M to pave 15 miles of major roads and 44 miles of residential streets
· 2014: $37M to pave 16 miles of major roads and 46 miles of residential streets
“Over the last three years, we have paved an average of 64 miles each year,” said Brundidge. “With the passage of the 2015 transportation funding bill in Lansing, we have more resources available to fix more roads in more neighborhoods.”
The additional funding also has allowed for improved street maintenance. Last week, the city re-launched its residential street sweeping program after a seven-year absence. The return of this popular service, including the purchase of several new sweepers, also was made possible because of the city’s larger allotment of state road funds.
Below is a complete list of planned road repairs by City Council District. For additional information visit the City’s Web site at http://www.detroitmi.gov/PublicWorks.
CITY OF DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS
ROAD REPAIRS BY COUNCIL DISTRICTS FOR 2017-18
DISTRICT 1
STREET FROM TO
Appleton Verdun Dead End (S)
Ardmore W. McNichols Puritan
Braile Puritan Fenkell
Burgess Seven Mile Dead End (N) Hessell
Burt Road Fenkell Grand River
Canterbury Warrington Stratford
Codding Grand River Margareta
Coyle Florence W. McNichols
Coyle Grand River Fenkell
Dale Vassar Frisbee
Evergreen Clarita Seven Mile
Evergreen Pembroke Eight Mile
Fenkell Ave Evergreen Southfield
Fenton Grand River Seven Mile
Frisbee Telegraph Appleton
Frisbee Northrop Redfern
Grandview Seven Mile Frisbee
Greydale Orchid Grand River
Greyfield Grand River Margareta
Grove Prevost Forrer
Hemlock Prevost Forrer
Keeler Lahser Burt Road
Keeler Prevost Winthrop
Lenore Grand River Seven Mile
Margareta Greyfield Glenhurst
Mettetal Grand River Lyndon
Mettetal Fenkell Grand River
Midland Mansfield Winthrop
Midland Archdale Prevost
Norfolk @Winston Intersection
Northrop Seven Mile Frisbee
Pembroke Southfield s/d James Couzens
Pembroke Lahser Berg
Pierson Grand River W. McNichols
Pilgrim Forrer Prevost
Pilgrim Archdale Gilchrist
Pilgrim Greydale Westbrook
Puritan Lamphere Chatham
Puritan Burt Lahser
Puritan Vaughan Heyden
Puritan Kentfield Fielding
Puritan Greenfield Meyers
Redfern Eight Mile Hessell
Redfern Seven Mile Pembroke
Salem Grand River Margareta
Salem Bennett Santa Maria
Santa Maria Cooley Beaverland
Schoolcraft E/B W of Riverview W. of Dolphin
Schoolcraft W/B Dale Dolphin
St. Marys Fenkell Grand River
Trinity Grand River McNichols
Trinity Seven Mile W. McNichols
Trojan Berg McIntyre
Vassar McIntyre Berg
Verdun Appleton Riverview
Verne Prevost Rutherford
Verne Gilchrist Lindsay
Verne Lahser Greydale
Whitcomb Fenkell Puritan
Whitcomb Fenkell Lyndon
Winston Grand River W. McNichols
Wormer Grand River Seven Mile
DISTRICT 2
STREET FROM TO
Ardmore Curtis John C. Lodge
Baylis Fenkell J.C. Lodge
Belden Puritan Lodge
Chippewa Meyers Appoline
Clarita Winthrop Greenfield
Dexter Fenkell Puritan
Fairfield Seven Mile Curtis
Grand Linwood Wildermere
Greenlawn W. McNichols Puritan
Hubbell Eight Mile Curtis
Hubbell Jeffries Fwy Grand River
James Couzens N/B s/d Six Mile (McNichols) Audrey
John C Lodge N/B s/d 50′ W of Monica Ohio
John C. Lodge N/B s/d Schaefer Audrey
John C. Lodge S/B s/d Wyoming Monica
Kendall Ewald Circle Wildermere
Manor Curtis Margareta
Mansfield W. Outer Drive Santa Maria
Margareta Rutherford Mansfield
Mendota Santa Maria Curtis
Merrill Plaisance Woodward Pontchartrain
Pickford Greenfield Prest
Pontchartrain Merrill Plaisance 7 Mile Rd.
Puritan Livernois Belden
Santa Clara Wyoming Pinehurst
Sorrento W. McNichols James Couzens
St. Martins Schaefer Lesure
Stoepel W. McNichols Thatcher
Ward W. McNichols James Couzens
Whitcomb Vassar Pembroke
Wildemere Puritan J.C. Lodge
Woodingham W. McNichols Puritan
DISTRICT 3
STREET FROM TO
Alcoy State Fair Fairmont
Balfour Berkshire Harper
Coram Redmond Crusade
Coram Hayes Gratiot
Girardin Seven Mile Dead End (N)
Goulburn Seven Mile Eastwood
Goulburn Eight Mile Collingham
Greeley Seven Mile Nevada
Greeley Nevada Chrysler Service Drive
Hildale Rogge Helen
Hoyt Eight Mile Carlisle
Jos Campau Conant Davison
Lappin Redmond Kelly
Lappin Gratiot Hayes
Marx E. McNichols Nevada
Rex Lappin Liberal
Riopelle Eight Mile State Fair
Rogge Hilldale Seven Mile
Rogge Seven Mile Bliss
Russell Seven Mile Nevada
Russell Nevada Chrysler Service Drive
Spencer Eight Mile Outer Drive
Stotter Seven Mile Outer Drive
Stotter Eight Mile Outer Drive
Tacoma Hayes Monarch
Veach Eight Mile Dead End (E)
E. Winchester Dequindre Conant
DISTRICT 4
STREET FROM TO
Buckingham E. Warren Munich
Cairney McClellan Cooper
Conner Edsel Ford Fwy Warren
Cooper Forest Warren
Essex Ashland Chalmers
Fairfax Alter Rd Gross Pointe Border
Harper Hayes E. Outer Drive
Korte Alter Rd Dead End (E)
Mack St Jean McClellan
Marseilles Edsel Ford Chester
Morang Laing 7 Mile Rd.
New York Cadieux Dead End
Nottingham Moross Morang
E. Seven Mile Kelly Redmond
St. Jean Shoemaker Warren
Warren Cadillac Conner
Whittier Kelly Whitehill
DISTRICT 5
STREET FROM TO
Alger Oakland John R
Avery Ferry Park Marquette
Beaubien Mack Canfield
Calvert Linwood Wildmere
Calvert Dexter Lawton
Canfield Beaubien John R
Canton Mack Vernor
Chandler Oakland Woodward
Charlevoix Chene Jos Campau
Clairmount Linwood Rosa Parks
Cortland Linwood Lawton
Crane Vernor Kercheval
Elmhurst Oakman Jeffries Fwy
Fullerton Linwood 14th
Garland Mack Charlevoix
W. Grand Blvd Grand River Jeffries Fwy
Hague Oakland John R
Hazelwood Dexter Quincy
Holcomb St. Paul Jefferson
Iroquois Warren Gratiot
Josephine Oakland John R
Lawrence Rosa Parks LaSalle
Lawton Davison Glendale
Mack Gratiot McClellan
Parker Willard Warren
Pennsylvania Forest Canfield
Pennsylvania Forest Warren
E. Philadelphia Woodward Oakland
W. Philadelphia Byron Woodrow Wilson
Pingree Quincy Dexter
Randolph Gratiot Centre
Sheridan Canfield Forest
St. Antoine Lafayette Gratiot
Taylor Linwood Quincy
Townsend Canfield Gratiot
Virginia Park Dexter Grand River
Wabash Ferry Park W. Grand Blvd.
Webb Rosa Parks LaSalle
DISTRICT 6
STREET FROM TO
25th Toledo Vernor
Addison Dayton McGraw
Alpine Joy Rd Tireman
Alter Rd E. Jefferson Klenk Island
Anthony Wayne Drive Forest I-94
Bagley Ave 15th 16th
Bangor Buchanan Dead End
Bangor W. Warren Hancock
Barlum Livernois Martin
Brandon Junction McKinstry
Broadway Gratiot Grand River
Cass Grand Blvd Congress
Clifford Woodward Bagley
Crowley Barton Dead End E of Martin
Daniels Crowley W. Warren
Dayton Lonyo Addison
Diversey American Wetherby
Edsel Schaefer Pleasant
Grand River Woodward Madison
Henderson St. Lawerence Dead End W of Trenton
Hubbard Porter Lafayette
John R E. Adams Woodward
Junction St. Hedwig Vernor
Kinsman Scotten Lovett
Lovett Buchanan Torrey
M.L. King 14th Trumbull
McKinstry Toledo McMillian
Mullane Navy Logan
Pine Rosa Parks 14th
Prairie Warren Tireman
Rangoon Tireman Walton
Rich Scotten 31st
Schaefer Lyndon Outer Drive
Seabaldt Jeffries Northfield
Second ML King Forest
Third Ledyard Forest
Tireman Northlawn Livernois
Toledo Livernois W. Grand Blvd.
Uthes McKinstry Clark
Washington Blvd W. Jefferson Park
Waterman Vernor Regular
Wykes Warren Tireman
DISTRICT 7
STREET FROM TO
Beechdale Wyoming Mendota
Captiol Schaefer Shirley
Cascade Boston Dead End (N.Of Elmhurst)
Castleton Schaefer Shirley
Chicago Spinoza Trinity
Foley Mendota Meyers
Forrer W. Chicago Ellis
Forrer Plymouth Captiol
Glendale Abington Memorial
Grandmont W. Chicago Ellis
Joy Wyoming Livernois
Joy Oakman Decatur
Joy EB I-96 SD Intersection Only
Joy WB I-96 SD Intersection Only
Joy Schaefer Wyoming
Kramer Mansfield Prevost
Lauder Plymouth Chicago
Lauder Tireman Joy Rd
Mansfield Chicago Joy Rd
Monica Elmhurst Davison
Morley Wyoming Mendota
Orangelawn Wyoming Ohio
Plymouth Greenfield Hubbell
Prest Plymouth Elmira
Prevost Ellis Joy Rd
Robson Joy Rd W. Chicago
Rouge Park Drive Outer Drive Outer Drive
Rutherford W. Chicago Kramer
Schaefer EB I-96 SD Intersection Only
Schaefer WB I-96 SD Intersection Only
Southfield Service Drive N/B Chicago Plymouth
Southfield Service Drive S/B Pembroke Seven Mile
St. Marys Chicago Plymouth
Stansbury Lyndon Intervale
Terry Joy Rd Ellis
W. Davison Grandmont Southfield Fwy
Washburn Schooolcraft Dead End
Washburn Jeffries Schoolcraft
West Parkway Hazelnut Meadowpark
Westfield Trinity Evergreen
Westfield Evergreen Warwick
Whitcomb Joy Rd W. Chicago
Winthrop Westfield Ellis
