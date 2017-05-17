Detroit DPW officials to outline $63M road improvement plan for 2017

• 100 miles of residential and major streets resurfaced this season

• $4 million spent in road enhancements, bridge improvements and new bike paths

A press event will be held on May 17, 2017, at the corner of Cadieux and New York Street, in District 4, where Director Ron Brundidge and Department of Public Works employees will gather to discuss the city’s road repair improvement plan. Crews will be on site repairing a portion of the roadway as part of the work scheduled for the 2017-2018 construction season.

What: DPW Road Repair Improvement Program

When: Wednesday, May 17, 11 am

Where: New York Street at Cadieux. (Approximate Address: 17125 New York Street)

Who: Ron Brundidge, Director of Department of Public Works

DPW Employees

Department of Neighborhoods

