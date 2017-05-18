The 63rd anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision of Brown v. Board of Education occurred Wednesday, marking over six decades since schools constitutionally desegregated. In a NewsOne Now report, Roland Martin notes that despite the ruling, schools are still largely racially segregated.

Joining Martin on the program was Thomasina Yearwood, president of the Thurgood Marshall Center Trust, and Ben Chavis, president of the National Newspaper Publishers Association. Martin opened the discussion saying that schools are as diverse as the neighborhoods in which they’re housed, thus lending credence to the assertion that certain communities are racially segregated by nature. Yearwood offered ideas on how to bring about diversity in schools.

“We’re going to launch a Thurgood Marshall Society program and that is going to work with young African-American youth in terms of where they need to be today to be successful,” Yearwood said.

Watch Roland Martin discuss the 63rd anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education with Thomasina Yearwood, Ben Chavis, and the studio panel at NewsOne Now in the clip above.

