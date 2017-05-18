Detroit Riverfront Conservancy announces GM River Days entertainment lineup

Festival to Include Nearly 50 Musical Acts, Block Party and Family-Fun Activities

The Detroit RiverFront Conservancy is excited to share the complete national and local music lineup of nearly 50 musicians and bands, as well as exciting programming for the 11th annual GM River Days presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Many local favorites, as well as new acts, will perform on the Michigan Lottery Stage and Chevrolet Stage, which feature a mix of rock, pop, blues, alternative, soul, funk, and country.

This year’s GM River Days festival will feature a star-studded music lineup on the Quicken Loans National Stage, including rock superstar Ann Wilson of Heart along with local tribute band FiftyAmpFuse on Friday evening. Soul sensation The Isley Brothers featuring Ron Isley, along with Grammy-nominated Soul and R&B singer Freddie Jackson, will perform on Saturday night. Grammy-winning R&B group 112 will perform on Sunday evening, followed by Grammy-nominated R&B singer Joe.

While all GM River Days performances are included with admission to the festival, VIP premier seats are now available for the headlining performances taking place on the Quicken Loans National Stage. The limited VIP premier seat tickets are available for purchase from RiverDays.com/Music. VIP tickets are $35 and include admission to the festival and seating for the national entertainment. These tickets are only available for purchase in advance of the festival, and quantities are limited.

QUICKEN LOANS NATIONAL STAGE SCHEDULE:

Friday, June 23

1:00 p.m. Emcee for Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

4:30 p.m. The Gia Warner Band

6:15 p.m. FiftyAmpFuse

8:30 p.m. Ann Wilson of Heart

Saturday, June 24

3:30 p.m. Emcee for Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

4:30 p.m. Notorious

6:25 p.m. Freddie Jackson

8:30 p.m. The Isley Brothers featuring Ron Isley

Sunday, June 25

3:30 p.m. Emcee for Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

5:00 p.m. Brielle Lesley

6:50 p.m. 112

8:45 p.m. Joe

MICHIGAN LOTTERY STAGE SCHEDULE:

Metro Detroit’s R&B, reggae, rock & roll and country acts will fill the Michigan Lottery Stage, located along the Detroit Riverfront just east of Beaubien Street, featuring:

Friday, June 23

12:00 p.m. Josh Birdsong (Indie Pop)

1:00 p.m. Emcee for Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

2:00 p.m. Sami Mei (Pop/Rock)

3:45 p.m. Speak Easy (Rasta-Funk)

5:00 p.m. Madelyn Grant (Neo-Soul/R&B)

6:45 p.m. Jennifer Westwood & The Handsome Devils (Roots Rock/Americana)

8:30 p.m. The Persuasion Band (High Energy Party)

Saturday, June 24

11:30 a.m. Ali McManus (Americana)

1:00 p.m. Lilac Lungs (Alternative Pop)

2:30 p.m. King Mellowman and Mellow Runnings (World/Reggae)

3:30 p.m. Emcee for Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

5:00 p.m. Scarlet Lies (Glam Pop Rock)

6:45 p.m. LaShaun Phoenix Moore (R&B/Soul)

8:30 p.m. Matt Austin (Young Country)

Sunday, June 25

11:30 a.m. Zander Michigan (Singer/Songwriter)

1:00 p.m. The Boa Constrictors (Rockabilly)

2:30 p.m. Fangs and Twang (Monster Country)

3:30 p.m. Emcee for Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

5:00 p.m. New World Soul (R&B Soul)

6:45 p.m. The Messenger Birds (Rock/Alternative)

8:30 p.m. The Orbitsuns (Outlaw Country)

CHEVROLET STAGE SCHEDULE:

The best of metro Detroit’s alternative, country, funk and soul bands will play on the Chevrolet Stage, located along on the GM Plaza in front of the Renaissance Center, featuring:

Friday, June 23

11:45 a.m. Grace Elizabeth (Indie Pop)

12:45 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World (Trivia Contest)

1:00 p.m. Emcee for Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

2:00 p.m. Escaping Pavement (Americana)

3:05 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World (Trivia Contest)

3:30 p.m. Rev. Marc Falconberry (Blues)

5:30 p.m. Harlow (Hard Rock/Alternative)

6:40 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World (Trivia Contest)

7:00 p.m. The Ruiners (Party Punk)

8:30 p.m. Kaleido (Rock)

Saturday, June 24

9:30 a.m. 3rd Annual Outdoor “Yoga on the River”

11:15 a.m. Maticic (Folk/Americana)

12:20 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World (Trivia Contest)

12:45 p.m. Jaime Marvin (Singer/Songwriter)

2:15 p.m. Melophobix (Reggae/Rock/Funk/Fusion)

3:30 p.m. Emcee for Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

4:30 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World (Trivia Contest)

4:45 p.m. Austin Scott (Family Friendly Country)

6:05 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World (Trivia Contest)

6:30 p.m. Stewart Francke (Rock & Soul)

8:30 p.m. Stone Clover (Paddy Slag)

Sunday, June 25

9:30 a.m. 3rd Annual Outdoor “Yoga on the River”

11:30 a.m. Acoustic Ash (Singer/Songwriter)

12:35 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World (Trivia Contest)

1:00 p.m. Al Bettis (Soul-Funk)

2:05 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World (Trivia Contest)

2:30 p.m. The Reefermen (Rock)

3:30 p.m. Emcee for Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

4:45 p.m. The Flutter & Wow (Americana)

6:05 p.m. Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by EyeGlass World (Trivia Contest)

6:30 p.m. Alise King (R&B Soul)

8:30 p.m. Larry Lee & Back in the Day (Funk/R&B)

Flagstar Bank Kids Zone

Located at Rivard Plaza, the Flagstar Bank Kids Zone produced by The Parade Company is introducing a new carnival-themed kids zone. This year’s Kids Zone will include a larger-than-life “Monster Mural,” as well as face painting, craft stations and interactive activities with the Detroit Institute of Arts, Michigan Science Center, Arts & Scraps and more. New this year to the Kids Zone, families will be able to enjoy carnival games and strolling carnival buskers. Additionally, an entertaining lineup will perform on the Meijer Kids Stage including DynaMike, Storytime with VB and Animal Magic. Parents can pick up a free sticker for additional activities in the Kids Zone from the Flagstar Bank booth at the festival.

MEIJER KIDS STAGE SCHEDULE:

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

11:00 AM GM River Days Kickoff Ribbon-Cutting

12:00 AM Michigan Science Center Stage Show

1:00 PM Emcee for Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

2:00 PM DynaMike, Master Magician

3:00 PM Michigan Science Center Stage Show

3:45 PM Storytime with VB

4:45 PM DynaMike, Master Magician

6:00 PM Storytime with VB

7:00 PM DynaMike, Master Magician

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

11:15 AM Michigan Science Center Stage Show

12:00 PM DynaMike, Master Magician

1:00 PM Michigan Science Center Stage Show

1:45 PM Storytime with VB

2:45 PM DynaMike, Master Magician

3:30 PM Emcee for Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

4:30 PM Storytime with VB

5:00 PM DynaMike, Master Magician

6:30 PM DynaMike, Master Magician

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

11:15 AM Storytime with VB

12:00 PM Michigan Science Center Stage Show

12:45 PM Storytime with VB

1:45 PM DynaMike, Master Magician

2:45 PM Michigan Science Center Stage Show

3:30 PM Emcee for Tuskegee Airmen Museum Airshow

4:30 PM Animal Magic

5:45 PM DynaMike, Master Magician

7:00 PM Animal Magic

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will provide a variety of hands-on activities, including a rock climbing wall for children and adults in the William G. Milliken State Park & Harbor during the festival. Guests can stroll through the park and talk with wildlife and fish experts, foresters, and conservation officers. There will also be a laser gun trailer to educate families on hunting. Booths will be set up across the park with education games tables, live animals and fishing demonstrations. Festivalgoers will also have a chance to try their hand at archery and other outdoor skill challenges.

AARP Block Party

For the first time ever, AARP will be bringing its Block Party to GM River Days. The Block Party will feature radio personality Donnie Simpson, a virtual reality experience, special prizes, and other activities for the entire family. The AARP Block Party is a traveling exhibit that engages attendees with interactive experiences that relate to AARP’s programs and mission. Visitors who stop by the AARP Block Party can experience virtual reality and receive a free AARP-branded Google Cardboard VR viewer. The Block Party will also include a photo booth, prize wheel, a free ice pop stand, and a “commitment wall,” where attendees can leave heartfelt messages to the city. As a part of AARPs efforts to support the local Detroit community, they will be making a $1 donation for every ice pop given away at the AARP Block Party (maximum donation of $5,000) to the Neighborhood Services Organization (NSO), a nonprofit, multi-service agency founded in 1955 in response to the needs of low-income families and communities in Detroit. The check will be presented to NSO on Sunday, June 25. Simpson, a long-time radio DJ and movie and TV personality with Detroit roots, will have a meet and greet at the Block Party tent. Check aarp.org/mi for his appearance schedule.

Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by Eyeglass World®

Festival guests will be invited to compete in Eye on Detroit Trivia presented by Eyeglass World, a contest challenge with a focus on Detroit music and sports. The winner of each trivia contest will receive VIP tickets to the Main Stage performer for that evening of GM River Days. The Grand Prize Winner on Sunday will receive a weekend getaway to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, a $750 value.

Airshow by the Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum

The air show, a crowd favorite, will return over the Detroit River for its third year. Staged by the Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum, show performances will be at 1 p.m. on Friday and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. New this year, the show will include a Heritage Flight which consists of a WWII aircraft and its modern equivalent flying individually and then joining together for passes with the modern aircraft flying on the wing of the WWII aircraft. Also scheduled to appear are aerobatic pilots flying upside down and sideways, jets from the World Heritage Air Museum, an airplane flown by the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II, several racing airplanes and a demonstration of precision formation flying by the museum’s own four-aircraft demo team. The airshow will feature emcees at all festival stages. This is one of the very few airshows in all of North America that features mostly local performers.

Coast Guard Cutter Tours

A fixture on the Detroit River since 1874 and a unique representation of Detroit’s distinction as being an international border, the United States Coast Guard will have a presence this year at GM River Days. The USCGC BRISTOL BAY (WTGB-102) will be onsite and free to tour during the festival. The cutter will be docked at GM Plaza. Tours take place on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 from 11am-5 pm.

The primary mission of USCGC BRISTOL BAY (WTGB-102) is icebreaking. The 140-foot cutter, which is homeported in Detroit, conducts its icebreaking mission in the Great Lakes.

Detroit Marriott – The Official Hotel of GM River Days

As the official hotel of GM River Days, the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center invites families to explore the Detroit Riverfront during the festival or any weekend this summer and stay downtown in their guestrooms. For reservations visit DetroitMarriott.com or call 1-800-352-0831.

Presented by the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, buskers and street performers are back at GM River Days. The entertainment will include circus-style performances including stilt walking, aerialists, fire-breathing and more. Scheduled performances will be located at the GM Fountain area and on the RiverWalk west of Rivard Plaza.

Volunteer positions for GM River Days are still open for afternoon and evening shifts. Volunteers receive a GM River Days Festival Volunteer T-shirt, complimentary parking, and opportunities to receive festival food vouchers and more. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please visit riverdays.com/volunteer/ for more information.

About the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy

The Detroit RiverFront Conservancy is a non-profit organization founded in 2003 with the mission to develop public access to Detroit’s riverfront and to serve as an anchor for economic development. As the permanent stewards of the RiverWalk and the Dequindre Cut, the Conservancy is responsible for raising the funds needed for construction, operation, maintenance, security and programming of the public spaces located along the riverfront. The Conservancy’s ultimate vision is to develop five-and-a-half miles of riverfront from the Ambassador Bridge on the west to Gabriel Richard Park, just east of the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle. Visit www.detroitriverfront.org for more information.

