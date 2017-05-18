Elder Abuse….See it. Stop It. Prevent It!

Detroit Area Agency on Aging in Collaboration with Faith Based and Community Organizations Work to Prevent Elder Abuse

The Detroit Area Agency on Aging Region 1A (DAAA-1A) is pleased to announce the receipt of funding from the Aging & Adult Services Administration to help prevent Elder Abuse in our community. The DAAA-1A will work collaboratively with Faith Based Organizations and various Community Organizations on Elder Abuse Prevent initiatives and objectives as follows:

· Determine unique characteristics of elder abuse and intervention/prevention in urban areas with large minority populations

· Develop model and tool kit for faith-based organizations to train and support faith-based organizations in elder abuse identification, reporting and service interventions

· Plan an pilot service interventions for elder abuse prevention within select faith-based organizations

· Convene meeting with local faith-based organizations to share results of Urban Solutions to Elder Abuse to support replication within faith-based organizations.

On May 19, 2017, Detroit Area Agency on Aging is holding a kick-off to involve faith based organizations in the launching of the Elder Abuse Prevention project. The event will take place at Sacred Heart Seminary located at 2701 Chicago Blvd, Detroit, MI 48206 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

“We are excited about helping older adults and caregivers in our community to gain better access to information and education to not only recognize and respond to the mistreatment of elderly adults, but to help prevent it,” says Paul Bridgewater, President and CEO of DAAA.

The main goal of this initiative is to highlight the need for appropriate action. The state estimates that as many as 90,000 older in Michigan are victims of elder abuse every year, with many of these crimes going unreported. Nationally, up to 5 million older Americans are abused every year, according to the National Council on Aging.

“This effort is really about recognizing that this problem won’t go away if we aren’t proactive in working together with Faith Based Organizations and community

organizations to raise awareness and promote elder abuse prevention efforts by educating our families and communities,” says Tamara Perrin, DAAA Prevent Coordinator.

The project has already developed a team of individuals from various community and faith based organizations from Detroit, the five Grosse Pointes, Hamtramck, Harper Woods and Highland Park that meet on a monthly basis to focus on the development of Elder Abuse Prevention toolkit specifically for Faith Based Organizations. The overall goal is to ensure individuals receive training and awareness of how to address elder abuse which will ultimately contribute to helping to improve the quality of life for seniors in urban communities. For more information on how you can get involved please contact DAAA Elder Abuse Prevention Coordinator, Tamara Perrin.

There is still time to register for the Kick-Off Event. Call (313) 446-4444 ext. 5259, or contact Tamara Perrin via email at perrint@daaa1a.org

Established in 1980, the Detroit Area Agency on Aging (DAAA) is a nonprofit agency that serves older adults, adults with disabilities and caregivers residing in Detroit, the five Grosse Pointes, Hamtramck, Harper Woods and Highland Park. We are one of 16 Area Agencies on Aging in the state of Michigan and 670 in the nation. Our mission is to educate, advocate and promote healthy aging to enable people to make choices about home and community-based services and long-term care that will improve their quality.

