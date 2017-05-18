Global Automotive Alliance Opens National Headquarters in Detroit

New facility, leadership, direction for one of the country’s largest African-American owned companies

Today, Global Automotive Alliance (GAA) Founder and Chairman William F. Pickard, and GAA President and CEO Sylvester L. Hester were joined by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones and other community and business leaders in a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the official opening of the new GAA national headquarters in Southwest Detroit.

The new 75,000-square-foot facility is located at 2801 Clark Street and houses office space, warehouse and a small business incubator. The facility, formerly a Fed Ex office and distribution center, was purchased in 2013.

“Today not only represents the opening of our new national headquarters, but also our confidence in Detroit’s resurgence,” said Hester. “The ongoing support of our customers and the city of Detroit has allowed us to reach new levels, all while maintaining a focus on being a contributor to our local economy and a provider of quality services to our national and international customers.”

“This is another great example of how businesses are seeing Detroit as a great place to locate,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “Bill Pickard and his team could have built their first headquarters anywhere, but they chose Detroit because they see the growth opportunities here. We are thrilled to have the GAA officially establish itself as part of our community.”

The ceremony also highlighted GAA’s leadership transition and the company’s new focus on penetrating diverse business sectors including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, food & beverage, government, healthcare and pharmaceutical.

“In today’s economy, succession and diversification are paramount to business longevity,” said Pickard. “Unfortunately, it also poses the greatest challenge for minority-owned businesses. We believe in Sylvester’s, and our entire team’s, keen acumen and vision to take GAA to the next level and instill a foundation for future growth.”

GAA is one of the country’s largest African American-owned businesses with 1,600 national and international employees. In 2015, the City of Detroit awarded VITEC LLC, one of GAA’s member companies, an $11.53 million vehicle parts inventory management contract, making it one of the largest awarded to any minority firm by the city.

GAA is a global provider of contract logistics, procurement, quality containment, warehousing, freight forwarding and contract assembly services. GAA member companies include Grupo Antolin Primera, ARD Logistics, Key Logistics Solutions, Global SQ and VITEC. For more information, visit www.GAAsolutions.com

