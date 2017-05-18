Kids get hooked on fishing at Detroit Fishing Derby in Palmer Park

As the saying goes, “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day…teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” Hook, Line and Sinker, Inc. and the Detroit Parks and Recreation Department invite kids to experience fishing at the 21st Annual Detroit Area Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, May 20 at Lake Francis in Palmer Park, from 10 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 2:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

All kids, ages 7-14, will enjoy a day of fishing and learning to fish, exposing them to a lifetime leisure activity. Lake Francis will be stocked with about 3,000 fish, and bait is supplied. However, participants are asked to bring their own rod and reel. Kids may catch and release or take home all they catch.

The event is supported by nearly 40 sponsors and generous donors such as Bass Pro Shops, DTE Energy Foundation and Detroit Area Steelheaders. All participants will receive gifts and are eligible to win a variety of prizes.

“Part of our mission is to provide an experience that will encourage participants to continue to fish and develop fisheries stewardship,” said Gary Williams, event organizer and President of Hook, Line and Sinker, Inc. “We have witnessed children coming back to Lake Francis for weeks after the event to fish on their own. It’s pretty amazing.”

All participants must be accompanied by an adult. On-site registration begins at 9 a.m. for the morning session from 10 – 11:30 a.m. and at noon for the afternoon session from 1 – 2:30 p.m. Advance registration forms are available at all Detroit recreation centers.

Lake Francis is located in Palmer Park on Merrill Plaisance between Woodward and Third in Detroit.

For more information, call (313) 224-1100.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: