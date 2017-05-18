Across the nation The City of Detroit is now being called The Comeback Kid. Business is booming. New offices and lofts are emerging daily to add to the Detroit skyline. Campus Martius is thriving year round as a destination for all ages and for family entertainment. Restaurants which have been a part of Detroit’s tapestry for decades are being joined by newcomers with farm to table cuisine; and American Coney Island is celebrating its 100th Anniversary.

Another 100th Anniversary is being celebrated by Hartford Memorial Baptist Church (HMBC) with a gala at Cobo Hall on July 7th and a number of events throughout 2017. Presbyterian Villages of Michigan (PVM) is pleased to join with them in the creation of Hartford Village, a newly opened premier senior living campus at 7 Mile and Meyers. Dr. Charles G. Adams, Pastor of HMBC, has long had a vision to create beautiful housing which is woven into the fabric of the surrounding community with access to churches, schools, universities, shopping and healthcare. As such, this model provides all of the amenities necessary for seniors to remain in Detroit where they have lived their entire lives and raised their families. PVM president & CEO, Roger Myers, embraced a shared vision in this regard with Pastor Adams. Under his leadership PVM has invested in nine Detroit senior living locations bringing with them millions of dollars in economic development and hundreds of jobs. This commitment to Detroit has also resulted in other seniors returning to Detroit or moving there for the first time.

Hartford Village is part of a national trend which is growing rapidly. The importance of retaining and attracting seniors to communities has been widely acknowledged. “Across the globe people are aging, and this far reaching change is happening much faster than most people realize…. They are already a fast-growing presence in cities and towns of all sizes, every region and all segments of society…. Nations and local communities that take steps to become more livable for all will have the advantage over those that do not.” (AARP.org)

It is appropriate that Hartford Memorial Baptist Church is welcoming this new community during its anniversary year. Partnered with PVM’s rich 72 year history of serving seniors and the communities in which they live, Hartford Village promises to be an important milestone in the comeback of Detroit.

