The LAGRANT Foundation holds 19th Anniversary Scholarship and Donor Recognition event

50 Emerging Ethnic Minority Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations Students to be Honored at The LAGRANT Foundation’s 19th Anniversary Scholarship and Donor Recognition Reception

TLF’s 2017 Scholarship Recipients to receive a total of $150,000 in scholarships and engage in three days of industry innovation and career-building events in Detroit

The LAGRANT Foundation will award a total of $150,000 in scholarships to 50 ethnic minority students from across the nation in the fields of advertising, marketing and public relations during its 19th Anniversary Scholarship and Donor Recognition Reception on May 22nd at General Motors Heritage Center in Detroit. This year’s event is sponsored by General Motors and Weber Shandwick, with Tony Cervone, senior vice president of global communications at General Motors serving as host committee chair, and Andy Polansky, CEO of Weber Shandwick, serving as host committee co-chair. In addition, Gail Heimann, president of Weber Shandwick will be this year’s keynote speaker.

For the first time in its history, the Foundation will be awarding scholarships to 50 students and holding its reception in Detroit. Thirty undergraduate students will each receive a $2,500 scholarship and 20 graduate students will each receive a $3,750 scholarship. TLF will be providing lodging and airfare for the scholarship recipients, accommodating them for the dynamic three-day event with General Motors, Weber Shandwick and WE Communications. The recipients will have the opportunity to network with industry professionals and acquire practical tips for careers in advertising, marketing and public relations.

TLF is proud to recognize the following graduate and undergraduate students:

2017 Graduate Scholarship Recipients: 1. Shabina Aslam – Virginia Commonwealth University, business, branding/strategy emphasis 2. Jane Chun – New York University, publishing, digital & print media 3. Patricia Cole – DePaul University, public relations & advertising 4. Ashley Cordes – University of Oregon, media studies 5. Michael Dong – Duke University, MBA, marketing emphasis 6. Sean Feol-Baugh – City College of New York, branding & integrated communications 7. Ashley Glover – Virginia Commonwealth University, advertising, experience/design emphasis 8. Charisse Holder – City College of New York, branding & integrated communications 9. Danielle Hunt – Indiana University, MBA, marketing emphasis 10. Erica Lopez – City College of New York, branding & integrated communications 11. Angelica Ortiz – Virginia Commonwealth University, business, branding/experience design emphasis 12. Michael Pace – Northwestern University, MBA, marketing emphasis 13. David Perez – Harvard University, MBA 14. Johnny Ricks – Wayne State University, public relations 15. Stephany Rodas – University of Southern California, strategic public relations

2017 Graduate Scholarship Recipients (continued): 16. Marsha Sanchez – DePaul University, public relations & advertising 17. Imani Shabazz – DePaul University, public relations & advertising 18. Elizabeth Tejeda – University of Denver, international & intercultural communication 19. Sharon Uche – Syracuse University, public relations 20. Cortlan White – Duke University, MBA, marketing emphasis 2017 Undergraduate Scholarship Recipients: 1. Jenna Aguilera – Pepperdine University, public relations 2. Natalie Balladarsch – University of Southern California, public relations 3. Gabrielle Beamon – Elon University, strategic communication 4. ToneQuasha Benn – Howard University, advertising 5. Taivion Boone – Towson University, mass communications & advertising 6. Kyla Brinkley – University of Georgia, public relations 7. Bo Chen-Samuel – San Diego State University, journalism, public relations emphasis 8. Po Yen Chueh – University of Washington, communications 9. Jordan Hunter – University of Southern California, broadcast & digital journalism 10. Stefanee Jagdeo – University of Minnesota- Twin Cities, marketing 11. Nairobi Jeanniton – Boston University, business management, advertising minor 12. Michelle Kim – Drexel University, graphic design 13. Karen Kyi – University of California, Santa Barbara, communications 14. Amanda Lam – University of Oregon, public relations 15. Andrew Moreira – Rutgers University, marketing 16. Kris Nguyen – University of Southern California, business of cinematic arts, advertising minor 17. Ovie Ojeni – Lehigh University, global studies, marketing emphasis 18. Paloma Pedraza-Robles – University of Texas, advertising 19. Stacey Ramirez – New Mexico State University, marketing 20. Sydney Rodgers – Southeast Missouri University, public relations 21. Jose Rodriguez – Georgia State University, marketing 22. Etonam Ingrid Sabah – University of Minnesota- Twin Cities, integrated strategic communication, public relations emphasis 23. Ana Sabarots – University of Washington, business marketing 24. Jade Song – Cornell University, communications 25. Alicia Tran – University of California, Santa Barbara, communications 26. Aivan Traylor – University of Houston, communications & public relations 27. Sydney Tukes – Syracuse University, public relations 28. Stephanie Uriostegui – Northwestern University, communications 29. Jael Whitney – Kansas State University, marketing 30. Zachary Wright – University of Southern California, business of cinematic arts, advertising minor

Scholarship events will kick off with a welcome dinner hosted by WE Communications on Sunday, May 21st. General Motors will hold a career and professional development workshop on May 22nd for the recipients. The workshop will provide an inside track into understanding General Motor’s vision for the future of driving in addition to discussions with the technology marketing team. Following the workshop, students will be awarded their scholarships at the 19th Anniversary Scholarship and Donor Recognition Reception. On May 23rd, Weber Shandwick will host a career and professional development workshop where recipients will learn about the skills needed to land a job in agency and corporate communications as well as participate in a creative campaign assignment. With the reception approaching, TLF looks forward to 2018. For its 20th Anniversary, TLF will be awarding a quarter of a million dollars in scholarships to 100 students, doubling the recipients from this year. As TLF continues to diversify the communications industry and aid aspiring young professionals, two receptions will be held for this monumental event: New York and San Francisco.

For more information on TLF, please visit http://www.lagrantfoundation.org

About The LAGRANT Foundation (TLF) Since its inception in 1998, The LAGRANT Foundation (TLF) has provided 372 scholarships and $1.98 million to continue its mission to increase the number of ethnic minorities in the fields of advertising, marketing and public relations. With the generous support of its major donors and supporters, TLF provides students with career & professional development workshops, scholarships, internships, entrylevel positions and mentors to African American/Black, Alaska Native/Native American, Asian American/Pacific Islander and Hispanic/Latino undergraduate and graduate students.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: