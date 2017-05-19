Atlanta Jazz Festival’s Kid’s Zone to feature Atlanta United FC, Bumperballs and crafts for kids

This year the Atlanta Jazz Festival, which celebrates its 40th year as a family-friendly spring staple, will feature an innovative and creative Kids Zone in The Meadow at Piedmont Park, Friday through Sunday of festival weekend, May 26 to 28.

This year’s activities will include a day of soccer on Saturday, May 27, sponsored by the very popular Atlanta United FC, Atlanta’s professional soccer team. Kids will be able to interact with Street Team members, enjoy a game of giant soccer darts, and sign the 40-foot chalk wall.

On Friday through Sunday, KidFitStrong, the nation’s leading mobile fitness provider dedicated to keeping children active and healthy, is bringing fun and games. These will include gigantic BumperBalls, in which kids can crawl inside and run around. The City of Atlanta will also host kite-making activities while Usitters from childcare app Usit provide face painting. Usit, developed by Emory students, connects parents with a network of college students from Emory, Georgia Tech, Agnes Scott, Oglethorpe and Spelman for convenient and affordable babysitting.

HermanMiller Cares Foundation is bringing an Art Wall where those visiting the Kids Zone can paint a mural and let their creative juices flow. HermanMiller Cares is a corporate foundation focused on inspiring the next generation to do great things by becoming civil citizens and stewards of humanity.

Hours for the Kids Zone are:

Friday, May 26, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Atlanta Jazz Festival is regarded as one of the country’s largest free jazz festivals and invites music lovers from around the region to be immersed in jazz music culture. Mayor Maynard Jackson founded the original jazz festival to promote the art form that originated in the south. The Atlanta Jazz Festival is an annual musical showcase that celebrates jazz legends and features up-and-coming jazz performers in venues throughout metropolitan Atlanta, culminating on Memorial Day weekend with performances at Piedmont Park, Friday through Sunday.

