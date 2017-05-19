City of Detroit to hold Property Tax Assistance Fair May 20

The City of Detroit, in an effort to help residents avoid losing their homes to tax foreclosure, is hosting a Property Tax Assistance Fair May 20. This event, which is free and open to the public, is set for 9 a.m. – noon at the Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers Road.

Officials from Wayne County will assist property owners in working out payments plans and other strategies to save their homes. The fair will include representatives from the City of Treasury Department and Assessors Office, who will assist homeowners that who be eligible for programs that reduce some portion of their annual property tax.

At the fair, residents may apply for those programs which include:

Neighborhood Enterprise Zone Homestead

Senior Citizen Solid Waste Discount

Poverty Exemption

Principal Residence Exemption

For more information about avoiding property tax foreclosure, contact (313) 224-3560.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: