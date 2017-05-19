Detroit Institute of Arts partners with five other museums and Knight Foundation to celebrate art in unexpected places

Second annual contest launches with simultaneous Instameets in Detroit, Akron, Charlotte, Miami and Philadelphia; Detroit meets up in Lafayette Park June 9, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Join the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA), the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and five other museums across the country in celebrating art in unexpected places this summer with the #InsideOutUSA Photo Contest from June 9–22. The contest seeks out the most creative photos of Inside|Out works in the institutions’ cities.

Participating museums include the Akron Art Museum, Charlotte’s Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, Pérez Art Museum Miami and Philadelphia Museum of Art.

In Detroit, enter to win by posting a photo of an Inside|Out work on Instagram and tagging @DIADetroit and #InsideOutUSA. The winning photo will be selected based on beauty and creativity by Taylor Aldridge and Lucy Mensah, assistant curators in the James Pearson Duffy Department of Contemporary Art at the DIA. Prizes include an Inside|Out reproduction and display of the winning photo at the DIA. Submissions will be accepted through June 12, 11:59 p.m. EDT, and the winner will be announced on June 15. The winners from each city will be entered into a national people’s choice contest at insideoutusa.org, with the national winner announced on Thursday, June 22. Visit bit.ly/IOUSA_Detroit17 for detailed contest rules.

All six museums will launch the contest with simultaneous Instameets, or Instagram meet-ups, at Inside|Out locations in their cities during the weekend of June 9. Participants are encouraged to explore the Inside|Out works in the area and post photos to Instagram.

Detroit’s Instameet takes place in the city’s Lafayette Park neighborhood on Friday, June 9, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event will begin with a walking tour of the Inside|Out reproductions in the area, featuring writer and “Detroitist” Marsha Music, winner of a 2012 Kresge Literary Arts Fellowship , who will give an overview of the history of the neighborhood; Dante Stella, a longtime Lafayette Park resident, local historian and architectural photographer, who will identify architectural elements of buildings designed by famed modernist architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe; and a DIA guide who will discuss the Inside|Out works. The approximately 60-minute tour will depart from Lafayette Plaza, located at 1565 E. Lafayette St.

After the walking tour, participants can enjoy discounted drinks and food options at select businesses in the nearby Eastern Market district until 9:30 p.m. Detroit City Distillery, located at 2462 Riopelle St., will offer half-off drinks; Stache International, located at 1416 E Fisher Service Dr., will offer happy hour pricing on drinks and 10 percent off on appetizers; and Supino Pizzeria, located at 2457 Russell St., will offer 25 percent off on both food and drink items. To receive discounts, attendees must show restaurant staff their #InsideOutUSA photo on Instagram.

Inside|Out brings high-quality reproductions of museum masterpieces out of the galleries and into the streets, pleasantly surprising and delighting residents of participating communities. The DIA conceived of the program in 2010. Because of its success, the Knight Foundation expanded the program to other cities throughout the United States beginning in 2015.

For more information about the DIA’s Inside|Out program, including a list of participating communities and art-finding maps, visit dia.org/insideout.

