Last Motor City Makeover Cleanup set for May 20 in Districts 6 and 7

Join thousands of volunteers cleaning and beautifying neighborhoods for the last Saturday of Motor City Makeover on May 20. The last cleanup is in Districts 6 & 7.

Below are cleanup locations for May 20:

District 6

American GI Forum & SW Detroit Improvement Association

Project: Clearing illegal dumping at 3900 Cabot

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Volunteers: 25

Contact: Alanna Reyes-Ali – (313) 452-7437

Clark Park Coalition

Project: Cleanup, planting flowers at Clark Park (north end of park off Vernor Highway), removal of graffiti and advertisements on telephone poles

Time: 9 – 11:45 a.m.

Volunteers: 15-20

Contact: Anthony Benavides – (313) 919-1421

District 7

Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance

Project: 1st Location: Cleaning Southfield Service Drive from Joy Road to I-96

2nd Location: Planting more than 100 trees between Stein Field (W. Chicago & Faust) and Fitzpatrick

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Contact: Kenyetta Campbell – (313) 213-1346

Auntie Na’s House

Project: Clearing brush and debris around abandoned properties on the block, planting of flowers and gardens at 12028 Yellowstone off Elmhurst

Time: 2 – 6 p.m.

Contact: Clay Wortmann – (917) 806.1384

HOW TO REGISTER

Individuals and groups can still volunteer by going to the Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere, on May 20 from 8:30 a.m. – noon. Volunteers can receive a limited supply of bags, gloves and bottled water.

