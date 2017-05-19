Last Motor City Makeover Cleanup set for May 20 in Districts 6 and 7

Join thousands of volunteers cleaning and beautifying neighborhoods for the last Saturday of Motor City Makeover on May 20. The last cleanup is in Districts 6 & 7.
Below are cleanup locations for May 20:
District 6
American GI Forum & SW Detroit Improvement Association
Project: Clearing illegal dumping at 3900 Cabot
Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Volunteers: 25
Contact: Alanna Reyes-Ali – (313) 452-7437
Clark Park Coalition
Project: Cleanup, planting flowers at Clark Park (north end of park off Vernor Highway), removal of graffiti and advertisements on telephone poles
Time: 9 – 11:45 a.m.
Volunteers: 15-20
Contact: Anthony Benavides – (313) 919-1421
District 7
Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance
Project: 1st Location: Cleaning Southfield Service Drive from Joy Road to I-96
2nd Location: Planting more than 100 trees between Stein Field (W. Chicago & Faust) and Fitzpatrick
Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Contact: Kenyetta Campbell – (313) 213-1346
Auntie Na’s House
Project: Clearing brush and debris around abandoned properties on the block, planting of flowers and gardens at 12028 Yellowstone off Elmhurst
Time: 2 – 6 p.m.
Contact: Clay Wortmann – (917) 806.1384
HOW TO REGISTER
Individuals and groups can still volunteer by going to the Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere, on May 20 from 8:30 a.m. – noon. Volunteers can receive a limited supply of bags, gloves and bottled water.