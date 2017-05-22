Cass Community Social Services hosts Tiny Homes Tour

3-day event provides only public viewing of six new Tiny Homes

Beginning Thursday, May 25, through Saturday, May 27, the public is invited to Cass Community Social Services Tiny Homes Progressive Tour. Guests will have the chance to stroll through the six newest additions to Cass’ Tiny Homes Detroit neighborhood while enjoying “tiny treats” in each home created by chef Matt Prentice and the Cass Catering team.

Tour start-times are scheduled every 10 minutes from 9:00am – 9:00pm each day – the full home tour lasting approximately an hour. The community is located in Detroit, just north of Cass’ first completed tiny home at 1564 Elmhurst. Tickets are $75.00 per person or $100 for two people. Reservations are required and can be made online at www.CassCommunity.org. Progressive Tour guests must reserve a time slot upon purchasing admission.

Each Tiny Home is architecturally unique inside and out. Every 250-to-400 square foot home boasts the same type of amenities found in “full-size” homes: oven, stove, microwave, refrigerator and a washer-dryer (one machine does both). Each house is furnished with a bed, dining table with chairs and couch. When residents move in, they can choose to keep the furnishings provided or bring their own.

Ford Motor Company Fund, a long-time Cass supporter, has invested $400K in the project. The Junior League of Detroit has sponsored a Tiny Home and donated “kitchen supply kits” for all 25 residents.

“Every home is different — there are cottages, a Colonial, a Victorian, a Tutor and an environmental house — each has a distinctive feature so the residents will have a sense of pride in their home,” states Cass Executive Director Faith Fowler.

The Progressive Tour is the only opportunity for the public to see the interiors of the six new homes before residents move in in early June.

In addition to enjoying the home tour with six courses of tiny treats, guests will be the first to receive a copy of soon-to-be-published Tiny Homes in a Big City, a coffee table book authored by Fowler that looks at the “American Dream,” the historical use of small houses in the U.S. and the use of tiny homes for poor and homeless people. Readers will learn how Cass’ unique ownership model was developed and offers anyone contemplating tiny home living important concepts to consider prior to making the “tiny” move.

Cass Community Social Services’ Tiny Homes Detroit community aims to provide permanent housing to low-to-moderate income individuals and couples. The architecturally distinctive community will have 25 tiny homes ranging from 250 – 400 square feet on 30’ x 100’ lots. Their proximity to the Cass campus will allow residents to take advantage of most of the educational, recreational and social activities offered by Cass.

Cass Community Social Services is dedicated to making a profound difference in the lives of the diverse populations it serves by providing for basic needs, including affordable housing, promoting self-reliance and encouraging community involvement. The agency works with men, women and children with HIV/AIDS, medical/mental illness and/or substance abuse and developmental disabilities. Cass utilizes 7,000 volunteers annually. Every night, more than 300 homeless men, women and children stay in a Cass facility.

