Detroit Police Athletic League announces presenting stadium sponsor

Detroit Police Athletic League announced recently that Adient is the presenting sponsor of their stadium at the site of historic Tiger Stadium. The official name of PAL’s new home will be The Corner Ballpark presented by Adient. The gift was made possible by the Adient Foundation, which supports charitable initiatives along with Adient Plc, the global leader in automotive seating. The company is a long-time supporter of volunteer efforts in the city and will move its global headquarters to Detroit’s Marquette Building in early 2019.

The multi-year gift of $2.8 million is the largest in PAL’s history. Currently, Detroit PAL has raised nearly $18 million toward the “Kids at the Corner” campaign to redevelop the site of historic Tiger Stadium. When completed, the new stadium will include PAL’s first permanent headquarters, the Willie Horton Field of Dreams, 2,500 seat capacity, a banquet facility/leadership center, dugouts, locker rooms, and more. Detroit PAL will be programming a variety of sports on the field, including baseball, softball, T-ball, coach pitch, football, cheer, soccer, and more.

“We are extremely excited to announce Adient as the presenting sponsor of Detroit PAL’s new Corner Ballpark at Michigan and Trumbull in Corktown,” said Detroit PAL CEO Tim Richey. “Their support is going to help PAL improve and provide quality programming at every corner of Detroit, with a goal to increase the number of youth served from 13,830 in 2016 to 20,000 by 2020. Adient and the Adient Foundation have shown tremendous commitment to the city of Detroit and this gift will help provide PAL’s character building programs to tens of thousands of kids each year at The Corner Ballpark presented by Adient and all across Detroit.”

“We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Corner Ballpark. Adient’s employees have a long history of dedicating their time to volunteer causes in the city. And what better way to do that than by giving children the opportunity to participate in activities at this iconic site,” said Byron Foster, executive vice president for Adient.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries such as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Michigan Sen. Carl Levin, Detroit Police Chief James E. Craig, Thom Linn of the Old Tiger Stadium Conservancy, as well as Detroit PAL and Adient staff and supporters.

The “Kids at the Corner” campaign kicked off in February 2015, after the Detroit Economic Development Corporation approved PAL plans to redevelop the land at the corner of Michigan and Trumbull into a sports complex and PAL headquarters.

Detroit PAL is a nonprofit organization positively impacting the lives of over 13,000 children each year through athletic, academic and leadership development programs with roots dating back to 1969.

Detroit PAL empowers the community by training volunteer coaches and creating safe places for kids to play. Each year, Detroit PAL teaches over 1,700 caring community members how to be encouraging and effective mentors.

