Men of Excellence 2017: Celebrating 10 years of Excellence

For a decade, the Michigan Chronicle has celebrated local African American men who inspire others through vision and leadership, exceptional achievements, and participation in community service. Those who have been selected have shown exceptional success in business, community involvement, and philanthropy.

Honorees were chosen from over 400 hundred of nominations and will join an elite group comprised of the area’s most influential men.

“These distinguished men not only have professional success to their credit, but they are beacons for the African American community through-out the region,” said Hiram Jackson, CEO of Real Times Media and publisher of Michigan Chronicle.

Congratulations to the class of 2017 listed below.

