Michigan AT&T employees honored with President’s Volunteer Service Award

During National Volunteer Week, AT&T celebrated employees being honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA).

These employees, who live in various communities including Detroit, Kalamazoo, Flint and Battle Creek, are among 113 AT&T employees statewide and 4,288 nationwide to receive this honor. The recognition included a signed letter from former President Barack Obama because their volunteer service was completed in 2016 when he was in office. Among those honored are: Deenen Garrett, Raelanda Robinson, Tabatha Eaton, Victoria Griffin and Alatha Newby-Fleming.

The PVSA recognizes, celebrates and holds up as role models Americans making a positive impact as engaged and committed volunteers. There are levels of the PVSA for adults:

GOLD: Person volunteered 500+ hours in a 12-month period;

SILVER: Person volunteered between 250-499 hours in a 12-month period; and

BRONZE: Person volunteered between 100-249 hours in a 12-month period.

AT&T’s local recipients earned awards in all three categories.The PVSA recognizes individuals who demonstrate a commitment to volunteerism throughout the year. These employees, who live in various communities including Detroit, Kalamazoo, Flint and Battle Creek, are among 113 AT&T employees statewide and 4,288 nationwide to receive this honor. They logged a minimum of 100 service hours last year, with many volunteering more than 500 hours.

“These individuals help our communities through selfless acts every day. Whether it’s mentoring students, cleaning up our parks or feeding the hungry, our employees are giving back,” said Jim Murray, AT&T Michigan president. “In honor of National Volunteer Week, we congratulate these employees and hope their stories inspire others as much as they inspire us.”

Community service has been an integral part of our company culture for more than 100 years and takes many forms. Our employees give their time mentoring students, feeding the homeless, working with people with disabilities, supporting their churches, coaching athletic teams, helping pets in need, and so much more.

These moments of giving can add up to millions of service hours. All AT&T employees and retirees volunteered more than 5.4 million hours—just in 2016.

Points of Light administers PVSA, an initiative of the Corporation for National and Community Service. PVSA celebrates the impact we can all make to better our communities and our world. Every American, youth to seniors, is eligible to receive the honor.

AT&T has recognized employees with the PVSA since 2012. AT&T submits a record of employees’ annual volunteer service hours to be verified and considered for the award.

To learn more about all AT&T employee awardees go to http://www.about.att.com/csr/pvsa. For more information on PVSA, visit presidentialserviceawards.gov.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: