MSP Director urges Michigan motorists to ‘Get Your Click On’

Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning

May 22, 2017

Celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Michigan State Police (MSP) continued today with the kick off of a “Get Your Click On” Click-It-Or-Ticket mobilization to increase seat belt use in Michigan and across the Midwest region.

Tapping into state pride, the goal is to again make Michigan number one in the nation for seat belt use. Michigan has extended a friendly challenge to its neighbors in Indiana and Ohio to see which state can achieve the biggest improvement in its seat belt use rate this year.

“We can think of no better way for the people of Michigan to help us celebrate our 100th birthday than joining the ‘Get Your Click On’ challenge to increase seat belt use and save lives,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, MSP director. “The Michigan State Police is excited to partner with drivers, passengers and law enforcement officers across the state to make Michigan number one in seat belt use because we all win when we wear our seat belts.”

Michigan had the top seat belt use rate in the nation at 98 percent in 2009. In 2016, Michigan’s seat belt use rate was 94.5 percent.

“Cars are safer than ever before and seat belt technology has improved dramatically,” said Matt Reed, Ph.D., professor and head of the Biosciences Group at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. “The most important decision you can make to keep you and your loved ones safe is to buckle your seat belt – in the front seat and in the back seat.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,874 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States in 2015 – 188 in Michigan. It is estimated that if all passenger vehicle occupants age 5 and older involved in fatal crashes had worn their seat belts, 2,804 lives could have been saved nationally in 2015.

“Our goal is to make Michigan the best when it comes to seat belt use, for drivers and passengers,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “We know that the people of Michigan have a tremendous amount of state pride. We look forward to partnering with law enforcement officials and residents to make Michigan number one once again.”

The “Get Your Click On” Click-It-Or-Ticket mobilization begins today and will continue through June 4. Residents are encouraged to show their state pride by using #ClickOnMI across social media platforms to help spread the word.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: