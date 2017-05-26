National Award Presented to Len Krichko at Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 111th Annual National Conference in Dallas, Texas

Len Krichko, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan was recognized and inducted into the Masters & Mentors Class of 2017 at Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 111th Annual National Conference in Dallas, Texas. The Masters and Mentors Award is the highest level of recognition that can be bestowed on an individual. Len was one of four individuals to receive the award this year.

Len Krichko, President & CEO, said “I am very humbled, honored, and proud to receive this prestigious recognition and to be part of such an esteemed group of leaders that are committed and dedicated to helping provide youth with opportunities to succeed in life”.

Len has served as President & CEO for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan since 1997. The organization has doubled in size under his leadership, growing to 10 locations serving 15,000 youth annually. He previously was President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland in Ohio for 10 years and served as the Executive Director of Hudson Boys’ Club in Massachusetts for two years. His lifelong involvement with Boys & Girls Clubs began as a member of the F.H. Buhl Club of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Since 1926, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan has provided high quality programs for youth, ages 6-18, grades 1st-12th. The organization has 10 locations throughout southeast Michigan in four counties and serves 15,000 youth annually. Since its founding, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan has served over 300,000 youth. 90% of the youth served graduate from high school and 95% of graduates go on to higher education. Key programs include academic success, healthy lifestyles/fitness and character and leadership development.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: