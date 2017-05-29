City offices closed for Memorial Day holiday

Most City of Detroit offices will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Normal Police, Fire and Water and Sewerage services will be provided.

The Department of Public Works will NOT collect refuse, bulk, yard waste and curbside recycling on Monday, May 29. Monday’s collection will be picked up on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s collection will take place on Wednesday and so forth.

To accommodate individuals attending the Movement Music Festival, the Detroit Municipal Parking Department and People Mover will extend hours during the weekend.

Parking Facility Hours Rate

Ford Underground Garage May 26 & 27 (7 a.m. – 1 a.m.) $10

30 E. Jefferson May 28 (7 a.m. – 1 a.m.)

May 29 (7 a.m. – midnight)

Grand Circus Park Garage* May 26-29 (24 hours) $5 for 2 hours

1600-01 Woodward Ave. $10 for 4 hours

$15 maximum

Millennium Garage May 26-29 (24 hours) $10

432 W. Congress

Premier Underground Garage* May 29 (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.) $5 every 2 hrs.

1206-08 Woodward Ave. (No public parking May 27 & 28 $15 maximum

*Denotes facility is located near People Mover Station

Detroit People Mover hours are:

Friday, May 26 6:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Saturday, May 27 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Sunday, May 28 Noon – 1 a.m.

Monday, May 29 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

The Detroit People Mover fare is just 75 cents per ride. Children ages 5 and younger ride free.

For traveling information, detailed system map or online station guide, go to http://www.thepeoplemover.com or call the Detroit Transportation Corporation 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday at (313) 224-2160.

