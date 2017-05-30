Check out this job!

If you or anyone you know has great social media skills and is also good at instructing others in those skills, please review and share the attached job information. The Detroit Journalism Cooperative, of which I am a member, is looking to hire someone for what promises to be a very challenging and interesting job that would also help us out quite a bit as all our local community newspapers work together toward taking it to the next level in terms of social media engagement. Thanks.

