Michigan schools recognized for promoting healthy lifestyles

As part of the Michigan Health and Wellness 4 x 4 Plan and in recognition of taking initiative to build healthier school environments, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Governor Rick Snyder are recognizing 55 Michigan schools for fostering healthy eating, physical activity habits, and tobacco-free lifestyles among more than 24,000 students.

“Schools are in a unique position to encourage young people to develop healthy lifestyles by providing regular opportunities for physical activity and encouraging healthy eating,” said Nick Lyon, director of MDHHS. “The Michigan schools recognized today with School Wellness Awards have gone above and beyond to create healthy environments that support lifelong healthy habits and learning.”

The Michigan School Wellness Award program is part of the Michigan Health and Wellness 4 x 4 Plan, and a collaboration with the Michigan Department of Education, the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Michigan Action for Healthy Kids, and the Healthy Kids, Healthy Michigan Coalition. Michigan’s award-winning schools were recognized today during a special ceremony at the State Capitol.

The Michigan School Wellness Award program aims to engage schools statewide in creating healthy school environments by establishing School Wellness Teams, completing the Healthy School Action Tools, and implementing sustainable policy and environmental changes. Schools that have achieved all of these elements are recognized with the top level Gold award.

This year’s winners laud such achievements as increasing time each week that students participate in physical education, farm to school programs and engaging students to lead for healthy lifestyles. The winners of this year’s School Wellness Awards include:

Bronze

Brookside Elementary School in Big Rapids

Clarenceville Middle School in Livonia

Columbia Middle School in Brooklyn

Dudley School in Battle Creek

Franklin School in Battle Creek

Highland Pines School in Caro

Lamora Park School in Battle Creek

Lincoln Developmental Center in Grand Rapids

Maples Elementary School in Dearborn

Marshall Greene Middle School in Birch Run

Myers Elementary School in Taylor

New Haven High School

Niji-Iro Japanese Immersion Elementary School in Livonia

Pittsford Middle/High School in Pittsford

Robert B. Havens Elem. School in Saginaw

Shields Elementary School in Saginaw

Springport Middle School in Springport

Unionville-Sebewaing Elementary School in Unionville

Valley View Elementary School in Springfield

Vassar High School

Vista Charter Academy in Wyoming

Silver

Bendle Middle School in Burton

Cass City Elementary School

Clinton Elementary School in Clinton

Covert Elementary School in Covert

Douglas Road Elementary School in Lambertville

Dundee Elementary School in Dundee

East Jackson Elementary School in Jackson

East Middle School in Plymouth

Estabrook Elementary School in Ypsilanti

Fairview School in Lansing

Fancher School in Mt. Pleasant

Glencairn School in East Lansing

Henry North Elementary in Lansing

Highland Elementary School

MacDonald Middle School in East Lansing

Marble School in East Lansing

Minges Brook School in Battle Creek

Northwest High School in Jackson

Powell Middle School in Washington

Riverside Elementary School in Battle Creek

Rogers Early Elementary School in Allen Park

St. Charles Elementary School in St. Charles

Surline Elementary School in West Branch

Surline Middle School in West Branch

Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Redford

Westlake Elementary School in Battle Creek

Gold

Allendale Middle School

Atherton Elementary School in Burton

Laker Middle/High School in Pigeon

Mt. Clemens Montessori Academy

Prairieview School in Battle Creek

Pullman Elementary School

R.W. Kidder Middle School in Jackson

White Pine Middle School in Saginaw

To apply for the program, schools provide information about nutrition, physical education/ activity, and tobacco-free practices and submit at least one success story.

To view school award winners and learn more about the School Wellness Award Program, please visit http://swa.mihealthtools.org/. For more information about the Michigan Health and Wellness 4×4 Plan, visit www.michigan.gov/healthymichigan.

