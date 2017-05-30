Tealing & CO and Orange Moon LTD presents Astrolotea

Astrolotea is an opening of summer events that will be providing fine tea and cosmic experience starting June 5, 2017, from 7:30 pm-10 pm at the Antietam restaurant 1428 Gratiot Ave in the Eastern Market area.

This is a free event and the goal is to bring an experience like no other to the Detroit art scene. This event will take place during after work hours in a vintage restaurant with romantic low lighting, and light hor d’oeuvres including Sushi. Summer flavored tea cocktails infused with dark or light liquor and Tealing & CO wellness tea line will also be served. Guest will be able to enjoy music and receive fun zodiac readings, giveaways, and much more. This event will also feature a local musician, Suai, who will be performing spoken word live at the event.

With more people becoming interested in cosmic energy in Detroit, Tealing & CO and Orange Moon LTD wanted to create an event that will allow others to experience the energy and have a positive experience. Tealing & CO will be releasing their new summer wellness line of teas and Orange Moon LTD will release its new astrology candles and crystal jewelry, all available for purchase at the event.

