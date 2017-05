COME SEE THE “NEW” Luxury Cinema

The one and only movie theater located in Detroit!

Bel Air Luxury Cinema has been completely made over this year to provide a true luxury movie-going experience. From the moment you step into the theater, you will see and feel the difference. Bel Air Luxury Cinema features 1,200 seats in 10 beautiful, state-of-the-art auditoriums and numerous amenities, all at an affordable ticket price!

Click Here To Enter

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: