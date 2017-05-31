Pregnant Serena Cheers For Venus At French Open

Tennis legend Serena Williams came to the French Open to cheer on big sister Venus Williams who won her second-round match 6-3, 6-1 over Kurumi Nara of Japan.

Serena stopped by @rolandgarros to cheer on big sis @venuseswilliams in her 2nd round match! pic.twitter.com/Hlwtian3sB — Serena Williams News (@serenanews) May 31, 2017

A visibly pregnant Serena, who entered donning shades sometime after the match began, sat away from the rest of the Williams clan, under an overhang to block out the beating sun, according to USA Today.

“Yeah, she said, ‘Good job,’” said Venus, of the brief post-match conversation she had with her sister.

“I’m sure she feels the excitement of being at a major and not having the pressure to play and prepare,” Venus adds. “Must be an interesting feeling to say the least. But she knows exactly what it’s like out there, and she’s had a lot of success here. If she stays here through the end, I would like that.”

After the match, fellow players, agents and media reportedly “mobbed” Serena, offering her hugs and congratulations on her pregnancy.

She didn’t have much to say to the press, saying, “I’m on break,” but did note to one outlet that she’s had a easy pregnancy for six months, and that she’ll be “sad” that she will soon have to stop traveling.

Serena had been in Monaco over the weekend doing a number of sponsorship outings and attending the Monaco Grand Prix with fiance Alexis Ohanian on Sunday.

Falcao casually stalking/fangirling over Serena Williams in Monte Carlo pic.twitter.com/VkUyNezp5Z — Giselle (@GiselleMB7) May 27, 2017

Next up, Venus will play her third-round match against either Elise Mertens of Belgium or Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands on Friday.

