Stretch Money’s back with ‘Time is Money’

There are only a select number of artists who can confidently say they’ve made a classic record. Hip-hop artist Stretch Money is one of those artists. The Detroit-bred lyricist is prepared to deliver classics once again with the release of his latest album, “Time is Money.”

Stretch Money’s debut album and hit single, “Takes Money to Make Money,” was released in 2006. During his early success, his single was in heavy rotation on local radio stations such as HOT 107.5 FM and FM 97.9 WJLB and generated a national buzz.

With it being over 10 years since the hit single and over a five-year period since his last mixtape appearance, Stretch Money says, it feels right to represent Detroit music.

“It feels good. To think at one point, I wanted to give up. I’m glad to be back making music.” He said.

The struggle has always been a point of inspiration for many rappers and Stretch Money is no different, saying, “The time that I lost inspired this album. My struggles and having the chance to do it all again pushed me.”

On what fans can expect, a more sophisticated style is top of mind for the Detroit rapper.

“Fans can expect a more mature version of Stretch Money. I’ve grown and learned so much. This project has all the ingredients for a classic album,” he said.

“Time is Money” was released nationwide on May 28. Visit: http://www.stretchmoneydet.com for the latest updates and more

